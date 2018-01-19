Versailles News: History has its ugliness

Everyone likes to make history, but history is not always likable. I should imagine in time, history will record our barbaric legalization of abortion as a great holocaust. To date we associate the term holocaust with the mass murder of Jews under the German Nazi regime (1941–45), when more than 6 million European Jews, as well as members of other persecuted groups, such as gypsies and homosexuals, were murdered at concentration camps.

However in the U.S., since the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, over 60 million abortions have been performed to date. It’s hard to believe but in the 1940s a German doctor could legally kill Jews, while in America he would have been prosecuted for murder. In the 1970s an American doctor could legally kill unborn babies, while in Germany he would have been prosecuted for murder.

Throughout the history of our young nation we have mistreated the Native American Indians, bought and enslaved men, openly mistreated, abused, hated and killed the black man as recent as the 1950s. Since 1973 we have legalized the killing of our unborn human population.

Slave owners argued that slaves were their property and they had the right to do with them as they wished. They claimed that their personal rights and freedom of choice were at stake. They insisted slaves were not fully persons. The slave owners further believed they would suffer economic hardship if they were not allowed to have slaves, and they developed slogans to gain sympathy for their cause. They maintained that others could choose not to have slaves, but that they had no right to impose their anti-slavery morality on them. Above all, they argued, slavery was perfectly legal, so no one had the right to oppose it.

Leading to the Civil War was the Dred Scott decision of 1857 when the Supreme Court determined in a seven-to-two decision that slaves were not legal persons and were therefore not protected under the Constitution. Similarly in 1973, the Supreme Court, in a seven-to-two decision, determined that unborn children were not legal persons and therefore not protected under the Constitution. But if a pregnancy is terminated as a result of an accident or assault it is considered fetal homicide.

It’s false to claim that no one knows when life begins and dishonest to argue that abortion does not kill a human being. Every new life begins at conception. It is true for animals and true for humans. The biological definition of a human is a multicellular eukaryote consisting of an estimated 100 trillion cells. It is also a biological fact that every species reproduces its own kind, so no matter what the circumstances of conception and no matter how far along the pregnancy, an abortion is performed to end the life of an unborn human being.

Did you know: In 1857 the chief justice of the Supreme Court said: A black man has no right which the white man is bound to respect. Despite slavery’s legality, Abraham Lincoln challenged its morality and said “If slavery is not wrong, then nothing is wrong.” Will our present day president step up in similar fashion?

Much of the subject matter came from http://www.abortionfacts.com/. I hope you check the website out. Knowledge is power.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

The Versailles Community Meal is held from 5 to 6 p.m. every Thursday in the Trinity Lutheran Church basement.

This Saturday check out the Local Artisan Cheese sampling from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Versailles Library.

Birthday wishes to Katie Mescher Francis, Gloria Burns, Logan Richard, Sue Ann Hartzell, Mollie Clark, Courtney Hayes, Alma Derr, Dave Richard, Jessica Groff, Russell Marchal, Judy Monnin, Lauren Prenger, Amy Dirksen, Sue Christian, Steve Monnin, Carly Bolin, Lynn Drees, Nicholas Bohman, Barbara Rethlake, Tony Baltes, Jill Siegel, Mike Magoteaux, Tammy Berger, Kathy Gehret, Alex Kelch, Lindsey Brown Ausborn, Lil Bruns, Lori Potter, Ken DeMange, Karen Hilgefort, Janet Luthman, Carla Drees, Eli Oliver, Rachel Hole, Rachael Schlater, Jeff Hole, Gerry Drees, Connie Klenke, Crystal Mead, Mary Lou Unger, Chad Marshall, and Lois Lyons. Happy 63rd Anniversary to Naomi and Don Bemis.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Taylor Stover, Janice Berger, Pickles Gehret, Diane Swallow, Bruce Stall, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Tom Barga, Wanda Romie, Terry Buteau, Jack Borgerding, Tyler DeMange, Kim Smith, David Nixon, Esther Eiting, Alvira Marchal, Ed Bulcher, Jane Huber, Aiden Meyer, Sylvester Meyer, Earl Gigandet, Madison Berger, Tony Gehret, Martha Treon, Jim and Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Carl DeMange, Miriam and John Harman, Jack Monnin, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Arthur and Evelyn Curtis, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, John Subler, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Theresa (Monnin-Guillozet) Hartzell (83), Ivo Goettemoeller (85), Caroline Schutz (90), Wilma Bergman Wynk (90), Cletus Hemmelgarn (94), and also remembering the lives of Andy Wagner, Linda Milbourn, Barbara Smith, Robert Huels, Thomas Schulze, Dennis Post, J.C. Waymire , Ramon Zeller, Ashley Lamb, Kelley McGlinch, and Christine Copeland, Thelma Barga, Gary Meyer, Hugo Schlarman, Kenny Todd, Phyllis Collins, Lucille Marshall, Gene Yohey, Norma Reed, Harry Brown, Ronald Laughman, Sue Keihl, Ryan Luthman, Dorie Baltes, Ed Bruns, Frances Rhoades, and Mary Ecabert and all who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Never forget everything that Hitler did in Germany was legal” ~Martin Luther King

“The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government.” – Thomas Jefferson

“Laws are as fickle as the politicians who make them, but truth and justice does not change.” ~C. Edwards

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

