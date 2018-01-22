Arcanum News: Pitsburg COB to host Old Fashioned Hymn Sing

The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will sponsor an Old Fashion Hymn Sing on Sunday, February 4 at 6 p.m. This event is offered to the public in keeping with the church’s monthly Gospel Concert Series. The public is invited to come and request their favorite hymns be sung by the congregation. Whether you are a ‘singer’ or a ‘listener’, it’s an evening of great music and fellowship. Feel free to come and challenge our pianist and organist, and enjoy some of the old hymns that are not necessarily sung in today’s services. The church is located at the west edge of Pitsburg at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road.

Put this on your calendar — The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society (AWTHS) will welcome Curtis Schafer, Arcanum Public Library Director, on Thursday March 1 at 7 p.m. Since being named director in 2017, Curt has been getting to know the library patrons and learning what they are interested in reading. Curt will share his vision for the library. Everyone is welcome to ask questions of Mr. Shafer and learn more about programs available at the library.

Did you know that AWTHS Euchre parties are held on the first and third Fridays of each month at 1 p.m.? Everyone is welcome to come by and play. Contact Beth and Dave Flora 692-8413 for more information.

AWTHS is looking for information regarding the Blevins Popcorn Company which was in Arcanum from 1948 to 1969. It was first located on the corner of South and High Streets then after a fire at that site it was on Pop Rite Lane. Prior to James Victor Blevins operating his popcorn business in Arcanum, the Arcanum Business History book tells of two other popcorn companies here, Valentine Tidswell & Sons Popcorn Co. 1946 and Ohio Popcorn Company, Inc. 1946- 1948. Members of AWTHS would like to hear from you if you know anything about these earlier companies. If you worked at the Blevins, have memories of the popcorn festivals, have photos of the fire or the festivals they would love to hear from you. Contact the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society by email – contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org, friend us on facebook or call Barb Deis, 937-662-0119.

AWTHS is seeking info for the Arcanum FFA Alumni Association. They are looking for past FFA members’ names, newspaper clippings, photos and history. If you were a past member or have family ties please notify AWTHS or Janelle Smith Brinksneader, or any items they could copy. Thank You.

Come to the Arcanum Public Library on Tuesday, January 30 at 11 a.m. for “House Plants 101.” Learn what plants need to flourish in your house, and how to care for them to keep them looking fabulous, and have an exchange of ideas. Bring a plant with you if you would like to share clippings, or to find out more about it. The APL is located at 101 W. North Street in Arcanum.

The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee is working on the mailing list for the Trojan Alumni Homecoming, formerly the Arcanum Alumni Banquet, which will be held on April 21. If you have a different name, address, or email address would you please send it to me so Barbara (Hayes) Garrison so the mailing list can be updated, you can reach her at dab24@woh.rr.com. Please feel free to share this with any of your classmates. Another option is to update your name and address on the Alumni page on the school website: http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us

At the January Arcanum-Butler Schools Board of Education Meeting, Eric Moore was appointed to fill the vacant seat left open due to the resignation of Tracy Fout. Mr. Moore will serve the remainder of the term or two years. Ed Everman and Kelly Norris were both sworn in after winning seats in the November election. Mr. Everman was also voted in as President and Mr. Norris was voted in as Vice-President. Congratulations and thank you for your service to our community.

The Arcanum-Butler Local Schools did not have a United States American Flag hanging in their Cafetorium for all to view. At a recent basketball game, an American Flag was presented to the school on behalf of the of the Piqua, OH VFW Post #4874 and all of its members, Commander Trowbridge, Mr. Whitson and Officer Rickert. This flag will be proudly displayed in the Cafetorium. Arcanum-Butler Local Schools would like to thank the Piqua VFW Post for the donation and their support of our troops – past, present and future whether they are home or abroad!

Miss the holidays from a month ago? Here’s a few you may not have heard of that you can celebrate this week – did you know that today is National Heroes Day in the Cayman Islands? Tomorrow you can celebrate National Pie Day, Wednesday is National Peanut Butter Day, Thursday is Burns Night in the U.K., and Friday is National Spouses Day. Enjoy – celebrate everyday!

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

