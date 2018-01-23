New Madison News: The last days of January

The mail is full of books featuring nursery flowers being offered for summer. That is a good sign of better days to come for those who enjoy the outdoors. The deep freeze days kept lots of us in warm houses following Christmas. Looking toward climbing temperatures and seeing bright sunshine perks the spirit! In the meantime it is nice to check out those ads for spring blooms and a summer—- of any color beyond snow white.

The stores are offering Easter items already. I saw Cadbury eggs and when brousing I found a display of Easter rabbit decorations. Hmm? Did we forget Valentine’s Day? Well the American Legion did not forget it. A sweetheart supper is planned on Saturday, February 17. The serving begins at 5 p.m. This is a good way to tell your special person that you remembered the day. And you don’t have to travel. The menu will consist of homemade swiss steak, mashed potatoes, pan gravy, and green beans. This home style meal will be $8.

Dan Stockton and Skip Hoover are cooking. Circle the date with a ‘heart.’ The next Sunday chicken dinner offered at the Legion will be Sunday, February 4. They will have the food ready at noon. This is the new format to move from Saturday evenings. It is nice to stop on the way home from church.

The students can look forward to an early release at 1:15 on Wednesday, February 7. Then looking ahead, mark your calendars for parent-teacher conferences. Check on your child’s progress as the second semester rolls along. Conferences will be February 20 and 21 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. This scheduling follows a President’s Day break on Friday, February 19 when school will be closed.

While checking out next month’s events at Tri-Village, I noted the FFA alumni will be hosting a livestock judging contest on Saturday, February 10 at 2281 Richmond Palestine Rd. Information is available at www.tri-village.k12.oh.us. You can call 996-1511.

Congratulations to Don and Louise Drew on 60 years of marriage. The couple will celebrate at Beechwood’s Golf on Saturday, January 27. Spending all 12 years of school together they have lots of history and enjoy sharing stories. It is also birthday time for Don.

There are six new students in the National Honor Society. You can congratulate Josh Hollinger, Lilly Preston, Lisa Siler, Landen Fraylick, Abby Lipps and Morgan Sparks.

Stay busy during the last of January. And stay warm.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

