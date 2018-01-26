Versailles News: All you need is love

Everyone wants to be happy, but what would make everyone happy? Probably the first thing that popped into your mind is what you desire, because we usually see the world from our individual perspective. To a degree people want different things, not simply because we are unique individuals but because we are confused by the enticements of this world and the false promises we have been told.

Happiness comes from within. Happiness is a contentment that does not require a life of comfort or privilege. Although happiness sometimes peaks and wanes each of us has the ability to be happy. Finding contentment and satisfaction is easier when you realize we are loved. As they say knowledge is power and the knowledge of knowing we are loved makes us feel almost invincible.

Years ago an email circulated that said that each of us is loved by at least ten people. I have waited for that email to resurface to share, because I think we all need to be reminded that we are in fact loved. If I ever come across the email I intend to save it on my computer desktop for my personal reminder. The email wasn’t exactly religious or romantic in nature, rather it spoke of our friendships and that we are often unaware that we are in someone’s thoughts, hearts and prayers.

Sure we figure our family love us and if they number ten or more we can believe what the email professed with ease, but some of us have lost our family through the separation of death and perhaps many of our friends in the same manner. But in truth; ordinary, casual, everyday acquaintances love us. The prayer warriors aren’t afraid to say the “L” word to others. I suppose it’s because they are dynamic advocates of Christian faith empowered by truth that the savior of the world died for each of us and that each of us was born out of love, for love and to be loved. However, in our worldliness many of us refrain from using the word “love” because of our comfort level and because the recipient might misinterpret our intentions.

I remember the first time an acquaintance closed our conversation with the words “Love You,” I was taken aback. But after a few more times I found myself replying “Love you too” not out of duty but because I wanted to genuinely reciprocate. She gave me the beautiful gift of brotherly love and I truly wanted to return the joy. Since then I have be blessed with verbalized love from others.

If you find it hard to love one another remember the words of Socrates, “Those who are hardest to love need it the most.” Although the way to perfect happiness is through our Christian faith, we may require alternate measures to achieve happiness until we are capable of loving everyone. Other practices include; changing our thoughts, meditation, smiling often, singing, dancing telling jokes, actively staying positive, recognizing value in the work we do, practicing gratitude, and being committed to doing our best for our family, friends, society, and self.

Each one of us has the power to make a difference in the world by starting with ourselves. “Be the change you want to see in the world.” ~Gandhi

UPCOMING EVENTS:

This Sunday, January 28, is the Eagle’s All You Can Eat Auxiliary Breakfast, which is open to the public and held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The K of C Pork loin dinner has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 4. For advanced tickets contact Travis at 419-336-5405.

On February 8, the Library will be hosting the first of a three part Craft Beerology program at 6:30 p.m. Registration is necessary. Contact the library at 937-526-3416 for more information.

The Versailles Museum is taking reservations for their upcoming Valentine Tea event being held Saturday, February 10 at the Museum. Reservations can be made by calling 937-526-4222 or emailing teachhistoryjrk@hotmail.com, price is $18 per person.

Birthday wishes to my dear friend Betty Kremer (91), Madison Simons, Jazlyn Lewis, Melanie Oliver, Kent James, Harold Langston, Jr., Kent Treon, Bruce Hawkey, Michelle Jones, Saundra Shepherd, Caroline Nihla Turner, Isaac Ruhenkamp, Gary Davidson, Brenda Pohl, Elaine Bergman, Holly Gower, George Treon, Chelsea Cannon, Ann Eiting, Lisa Magoto, Mary Jo Puthoff, Alyssa Minter, Jackie Kremer, Heather Zechar, Randi Smith, Karen Raterman, Betty Poeppelman, Brenda Hole, Brittany Staugler, Chantel Ganger, Rick Clark, Haylee Potter, Ruthann Carity, Jenn Penwell, Jennifer Bradburn, Cristy Rhoades and Scott Armstrong as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Karyl and Jeff Woolery (15), Shirley and Allen Francis (34), Mary and John Rahm (40), and Nancy and Tom Subler (56). Congratulations to this year’s “Citizen of the Year” Randy Gump, who will be presented this prestigious award this Monday evening, January 29th by the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce. Retirement wishes to Carol Simmons who retires from the Greenville Post Office at the end of the month.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Taylor Stover, Janice Berger, Pickles Gehret, Diane Swallow, Rusty Friar, Bruce Stall, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Tom Barga, Wanda Romie, Jack Borgerding, Tyler DeMange, Kim Smith, David Nixon, Alvira Marchal, Jane Huber, Aiden Meyer, Sylvester Meyer, Earl Gigandet, Madison Berger, Tony Gehret, Jim and Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Carl DeMange, Miriam and John Harman, Jack Monnin, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Arthur and Evelyn Curtis, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, John Subler, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Martha Treon (95) whom I will dearly miss, and Harold Langston, Sr. (96). Also remembering the lives of Sam Yagle, Eddie Dean Manning, III, Jennifer Platfoot, Delores Brown, Dorothy Mangen, Earl Mumaw, Pete Mangen, Martha Rindler, Marilyn (Shappie) Parin, Nihla Davis, Gretchen Delzeith, and Joan Overman, also remembering the lives of Janice Schellhase, Ron Subler, Ruth (Subler) Monnin, Mary Ellen Livingston, Agnes Knapke, Josh Eilerman, Jeremy Mescher, Bill Cromwell, Aaron Condon, Bec Berger, Marge McGreevy, Jesse Camacho, Dorothy Mumaw, Eleanor Hartzell, Gaynell Armstrong, Ken Gariety, Pat Bensman, and all who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Three things will last forever—faith, hope, and love—and the greatest of these is love.”~ 1 Corinthians 13:13

“Love one another and you will be happy. It’s as simple and as difficult as that.” ~Michael Leunig

“In the end nothing we do or say in this lifetime will matter as much as the way we have loved one another.” ~Daphne Rose Kingma

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

