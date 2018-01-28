Today’s Challenges: Using your gifts

My wife, “the crafty card maker,” shared this wonderful saying with me which she had recently found. I was so impressed that I though I would share with you. It goes something like this: “At the end of my life, I’d like to think that I used all of the gifts God has given me.”

Isn’t that a wonderful saying, yes, challenging, but still inspiring! I don’t know about you, but as I age I tend to slow down just a little (in some things). Often I prefer to do what is comfortable for me and I understand a little more clearly the idea of retirement, (that some folks are looking for). The problem is; I keep discovering now challenges, perhaps new gifts to be developed. For me, my body may be slowing down a little, but my mind, my drive is probably higher than it’s ever been. The truth is, everywhere I look I see more opportunities than I see obstacles.

I have to admit that I have some physical limitations now, so I’m searching out things that I can do, talents that I can develop and ways to use the gifts which God has given me.

In Matthew 25 Jesus tells a wonderful story about three men who are given jobs of caring for their master’s property. They are each given a sum of money to care for while the master is away. The money is called “a talent,” which translated well into the idea I am trying to present here.

As you know each of us is given something to care for by our Master, our God. It can be called a gift, a talent or ability. And the truth is; that God expects us to use them to his benefit. I have no idea what your talent, your gift; your ability might be any more than you do of me. But the point I’m trying to make is that we each need to be working towards developing and using whatever talents we might have to the benefit of God.

You see I want to be the guys in the quote that said, “At the end of my life, I’d like to think that I used all of the gifts God has given me.”

If we go back to Jesus’ story in Matthew 25 we see that two of the men were successful in not only using their talents, but in developing more talents also. I want to be like them! I want the response that the master gave them in Matthew 25:21 where we read: “His master replied, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant!”

By Russ Lawson Today’s Challenges

Russ Lawson is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with his column Today’s Challenges. He is semi-retired and an elder at the Mid-County Church of Christ. He can be reached at leslie.lawson68@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

