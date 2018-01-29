Arcanum News: Spelling Bee Champions

Congratulations to Hannah Kendig the new Darke County Spelling Bee Champion who won in 12-rounds after spelling the word ‘Mischief’. It was a Back-to-Back-to-Back Darke County Spelling Bowl team Championship team of Hannah and Grace Psczulkoski, Trinity Schweitzer, and Bryson Sharp!

Mark Your Calendars for Thursday, February 22 – Arcanum-Butler School will be hosting a panel of guests from the Coalition for a Healthy Darke County and the program “Hidden in Plain Sight.” The panel of guests will discuss the current drug epidemic and its effect on school-aged kids. Guests for the evening include: Anna Hatic, D.O., Board Certified Internal Medicine, Board Eligible Addiction Medicine, Darke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker, Kelly Harrison, Prevention Specialist, Recovery and Wellness of Midwest Ohio, Darke County Juvenile Court Judge Jason Aslinger, and Ian Ridgeway, Prevention and Wellness Coordinator, Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services.

Following the panel discussion, Ian Ridgeway will present “Hidden in Plain Sight.” The presentation is centered around a teenager’s bedroom that is set up as part of the event to allow parents, grandparents, caregivers, teachers and other adults to explore a mock teenager’s bedroom to see and identify drug paraphernalia and hiding places along with other signs that may indicate alcohol or other drug use by a teen. This special program will be on February 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Cafetorium/Library. The program was made possible by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce and Coalition for a Healthy Darke County.

Congratulations to Regan Christ and Adalyn Paul who competed in the District Elks Hoop Shoot contest at Wilmington College last week. Regan won his age group and Adalyn was runner up in her age group! The community and Arcanum Elementary are very proud of you!

The Arcanum-Butler and the Franklin-Monroe Track and Field programs are working together on a fundraiser – It’s a PROM DRESS EXCHANGE! Find the perfect dress at a great price OR sell a dress(es) hanging in your closet! This will be free admission and is open to all – CASH ONLY. The event will happen on Saturday, February 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Arcanum High School Cafetorium. Sellers: there is a $5 fee per dress and a $2 fee per pair shoes. You as the seller determine and keep the entire price of our items. Clean and current dresses, both Prom and Homecoming dresses will be accepted. You may drop off your items on the 24th between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the 24th. You as the seller may pick up your money or items between 3:30 and 5 p.m. the same day. All proceeds will be split between the AHS and FM Track and Field teams. If you have questions, please feel free to call or text Laura VanHoose at 417-4053 or Trisha Weaver at 548-3377.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society (AWTHS) contacted me this last week and wanted to thank members of the community for their support and attendance at the recent Christmas Bazaar that was held in late November. The event is always well-attended by both the community residents as well as visitors to Darke County every year on Thanksgiving weekend.

This year there were lots of winners: the 50-50 raffle winners were Connie Norris, first prize; Russ Julien, second prize, and Annette Steward, third prize. There was also an “in-house” Gift Raffle won by Linda Snyder, Carolyn Troutwine, Ardis Trigg-Hamlin, Kim Unger, William Hill, and Sue Graham. Door Prize winners were Brenda Carmean and Debbie Holsapple. Essentially we are all winners to have such a fine organization in our community that every year does a fantastic job putting this event together. The 2018 event will be on Friday, November 23 and Saturday, November 24 – you’ll want to put that on your calendar so you don’t miss it! Again, AWTHS thanks the community for your support through attendance and donations. As you do your spring cleaning and you come across some extra Christmas decorations you don’t want anymore, just put them on the back porch of the historical house and they will be glad to have them. If you have any questions, feel free to call Carolyn Troutwine at 692-5128.

Arcanum High School looks forward to celebrating their sixth annual Serve Arcanum Day on Friday, May 4 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The students of Arcanum High School (assisted by teachers and community members) will go out into the community and serve our citizens through a variety of service projects. This is the sixth year for this outstanding project that helps the citizens of our community. School staffers are soliciting opportunities for our students to assist you, your organization, or your business with projects that we could help you complete. A few examples of projects that we would be welcome to complete would be lawn care, painting, cleaning, and organization. You provide the job and supplies and they will provide the manpower.

If you are interested in the students helping you, please fill out a request and mail it to the high school or email High School Principal Jason Stephan at jason_stephan@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us. Over the last five years, Arcanum High School students have completed over 200 different projects to help the people of our school district. Please let them help out again this year to make our town an even better place!

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

