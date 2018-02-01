Along the Garden Path: Succulents are the new roses

Valentine’s Day is approaching and now is the time to think of something other than the usual bouquet of roses. Succulents are the new roses and they are so popular right now.

Succulents can be a symbol of timeless love.

In China, succulents are used as part of bringing feng shui into the home. Dark round leaves are considered to be the most favorable. In feng shui gardens, the shape of leaf takes on a different meaning. Silvery fan-shapes bring good fortune. Jade brings prosperity and money into the home.

The basic definition of a succulent is a plant that has thick leaves or stems which store water. This is not the only criteria it must meet, but a main distinction. There are more than 50 species that span across 25 plant families.

All varieties of succulents have adapted to its specific geographic location over time. It stores water for times of drought. Most species are found growing in regions that do not receive a lot of rain.

Some of the most recognized succulents are cacti, agave, and some yucca varieties. Others include the crown of thorns, hens-and-chicks, and the ponytail palm.

Succulents are low maintenance as long as they are kept in a sunny location; they only need to be watered about once a week in summer and once a month in winter.

They come in all colors and they like to hang out in a moss Kokedama! This involves wrapping clay and moss around the roots of the plant before wrapping it in string.

They look great living in vintage teacups, staged in recycled toy trucks, treasure chests, salvaged book planters or living wreaths.

They make great party favors at weddings planted in small containers or paper cups with the table number and guests name on a tag.

They are a popular choice for weddings where many brides choose to incorporate the hardy stem in bouquets and centerpieces and boutonnieres.

Best of all, you can use their cuttings to grow more succulents.

Succulent gardens are plentiful at garden centers and discount store so rest assured your favorite someone will love their plants and appreciate the time you took to choose something unique and wonderful to celebrate the day.

By Charlene Thornhill Along the Garden Path

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at chardonn@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

