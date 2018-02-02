Versailles News: Humbly defending truth

A couple of weeks ago I shared some puns, which were only funny if you recognized that words can be interpreted in more than one way. My husband and I enjoy crossword puzzles. Sometimes the correct word eludes us because the clue has more than one meaning but we are only thinking along one vein, for example: lock can be 1) to secure, 2) a tress (hair) and 3) a dam.

Similarly, we usually see any given situation strictly from our point of view and inadvertently ignore all the other possibilities. That’s why group studies, think tanks, councils, and boards are so important. Without other viewpoints we never see the depth of every predicament/circumstance.

Disagreements provide an opportunity to enlighten us on opposing views but only if we remain open minded and peaceable. To be open minded one must exhibit a willingness to try new things or to hear and consider new ideas, if the information makes sense. Obviously if the opposition manipulates the facts, employs scare tactics, and delays or obstructs progress they did not satisfactorily present their point of view but instead tried to hoodwink/bamboozle/deceive.

Our society has seen high profile politicians, lawyers, and journalists utilizing shamefully manipulative tactics of fabrication in order to promote their ulterior motive. This is not new but when these same strategies trickle down into ordinary citizens it should not be tolerated. We have been a small community of family, friends, and neighbors however we are now at risk of becoming angry and mean spirited with the people in opposition to our perspective. Some of this may be coming from the frustration of those circumventing truth in order to advance their personal agenda. Whatever the reasons of either party we are presently endanger of losing our patience, compassion and understanding for others.

Life is constantly filled with struggles and mistakes are not always avoidable, this has been especially true in my life, but the neatest thing about small towns are that everyone knows the foolish things we’ve done, chalks it up to growing pains and allows us to save face by never mentioning it to us again. Perhaps it is because we all have our own baggage, but more importantly it is because we are called to treat others with the same love and respect due each of us. In this manner small towns are the closest thing to family. St. Francis de Sales taught that humility is indispensable to getting along with others. If we can’t feel the love we should make sure we are first spreading the love. J

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Friday, the 2nd and Saturday, February 3, the Vets Club will host open to the public Karaoke downstairs with Orville beginning at 7:30 p.m.

This Sunday, February 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is the K of C Roasted Pork loin dinner, complete with au gratin potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls and apple crisp for $7. Advanced tickets are available by contacting Travis at 419-336-5405.

Thursday, February 8. the Versailles Vets Club holds an open to the public Bid Euchre Tournament downstairs at 7 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee with an opportunity to win a cash prize.

Don’t’ worry about cooking next Sunday, February 11. Enjoy the Annual K of C Mission Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the K of C hall. Then from 4 to 6 p.m. the American Legion is having their Chicken Fry, complete with potato salad and dinner rolls, at the Vet’s Club. Eat in or carry out.

Birthday wishes Tony Baltes, Tammy Berger, Tim Koons, Gloria Batty, Eileen Buell Schulze, Robin Blinn, Don Frantz, Tammy Magoto, Allen Francis, Carol Kunkler, Elsie Shappie, Mary Lou Bornhorst, Luke Stachler, Lisa Magoto, Tina Powell, Connie McVety, Roxanne Oxebin, Holly Keiser, Deb Didier, Raven Boerger, Iris Nickol, David Buxton, Chuck Langenkamp, Casey Nicole Smith, Kennedy Metz, Craig Reed, Matt Hurley, Joyce Luthman, Renee Miller, Jim Short, Connie Schutte, Grace Arnett, Larry Kruckeberg, Payton Pulfer, Jann Unger, Baylee Roll and Chris Darner. Anniversary wishes to Nancy and Tom Subler who have been married for 57 years, when I thought it was “only” 56, and Chris and Tom Huber (9), Jessica and Jon Pothast (22), Sheryle and Dan Simon (45), Linda and Tom Monnin (55) and Elaine and Harold Langston (56). Congratulations to the Poultry Days Organization for being this year’s recipient of the Versailles Chamber of Commerce’s “People-Pride-Progress” Award.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for John Davis, Andy Zumberger, Jan Turner (hip), Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Pickles Gehret, Diane Swallow, Bruce Stall, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Wanda Romie, Jack Borgerding, Tyler DeMange, Kim Smith, Alvira Marchal, Jane Huber, Earl Gigandet, Madison Berger, Tony Gehret, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Carl DeMange, Miriam and John Harman, Jack Monnin, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Orville Borchers, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, John Subler, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard, Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Michael Klu Cole (54), Evelyn Fout (72), Donna Kuhlman (85), Wayne Pittsenbarger (88), Lenore Otte (90), and Jim Barga (91). Also remembering the lives of Glen Craig, Janet Headley, Kim Bergman, Rosemary Mead, Jim Frantz, Charles Wendeln, Roger Schmitmeyer, Ron Clark, Robert Curtis, Clarence Garland, Bill Phlipot, Roger Thobe, Emily Grillot, Marlene McClurg, Jim Graves, Linda Barga, Chalmer Martin, Jerry Wood, Joyce Swallow, Hal Richters, Ron Hoffman, Bud Baltes, Hubert Monnin, Ken Billenstein, and all who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“A point of view is an opinion and an opinion is not always truth.” ~C. Edwards

“Respecting the opinions of others doesn’t mean you have to agree with them.” ~S. Amelia

“There can be disagreement without disrespect” ~Unknown

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_KathyMagatoPRINT.jpg

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.