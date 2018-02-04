Today’s Challenges: Staying on point when…..

The last two days have not been good days, today especially has not been a good day. My wife came up sick yesterday, really, really sick. That means that I am on caregiver duty. Today I started coming down with something also, we’ve always been a very sharing couple 😉 So, needless to say, I have not been able to devote as much time as I normally do to working on my computer and my online classes.

Something I have learned working with people for the past 50 years is that, if you don’t want to do something, one excuse is as good as another. I really doesn’t matter what you say, or what excuse you make if the bottom line is that you really don’t want to do something.

To be honest, today I would have really loved to sit on the sofa and watch movies with my wife. Did I do that? No, I was a care giver, cooking, washing dishes, etc., and in between that I would squeeze in a little time (from time to time), to work on something else that was important to me also.

I read of a man who trained bird hunting dogs. The dogs would find a bird in the grass or in some bushes and “Stand at point”… until the birds were flushed. The man was really proud on one dog in particular. It seems that no matter what happened around the dog, once he went to point, nothing could move him until the birds were flushed. You could yell; try giving some command that conflicted with the point, but the dog would not be moved. The dog knew its job and was committed to doing it… no mater what!

Now I am not writing this to get a “poor baby” from anyone. I want you to understand that no matter what interruptions life throws at us we still must focus on what is really important if we are to reach our goals. We really do have to “stay on point” no matter what happens…

What is our church is focused on this year? It’s all about being Transformed into what God wants us to be isn’t it! You have a choice, you can make excuses, (anyone will do), or you can stay focused, stay on point, get the job done. Our foundation scripture this year is Romans 12:2 where Paul writes, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your minds so that you may be able to prove what is god and acceptable and perfect… what the will of God is.”

By Russ Lawson Today’s Challenges

Russ Lawson is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with his column Today’s Challenges. He is semi-retired and an elder at the Mid-County Church of Christ. He can be reached at leslie.lawson68@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

