Arcanum News: Arcanum students participate in honor bands

Arcanum High School music director, Heather Marsh is proud to announce the participation of students in multiple Honors Bands. The Ohio High School OMEA District 11 Honor Band is a group that selects students based upon a prepared and submitted audition. District 11 consists of 32 high schools from across the Midwest Region of Ohio. About 90 students were selected for the ensemble that was held at Troy High School in late January. Arcanum had two students represented in the honor band: Josh Wright, sophomore percussionist, and Karr Stump, freshman horn. The band world premiered a piece of music written for the ensemble by Virginia native, Mr. Carl Holmquist. Mr. Holmquist also conducted the ensemble for the weekend.

OMEA District 11 also hosted the first ever Middle School Honor Band, in conjunction with the high school festival. This group was by director nomination. The band also had about 90 members. Representing Arcanum were five students: Andrea Garrison, horn; Eliza Smith, trombone; Allison Whiting, tuba; Zeke Wright, percussion; and Dominic Rhodehamel, saxophone. The band was under the direction of Mr. Dan Meeks, retired band director from Lima Shawnee High School.

In addition to the OMEA honor band, Arcanum High School also had two students in the Tri-State Honor Band this past weekend. This honor festival is hosted and run by Wright State University. The ensemble was directed by Dr. David Booth, director of bands at Wright State. Representing Arcanum was Brendin Gillem, clarinet, and Chris Manning, trombone.

Arcanum High School has also had several other students involved in honor bands this winter. Abigail Garrison, clarinet attended the Bowling Green University festival. Brendin Gillem, clarinet attended the Xavier University Honor Band and the Capital University Honor Band. Karr Stump, horn attended the Ohio State University Honor Band.

There will be five middle school students participating in the Ohio State University Honor Band on February 17th in Columbus on their campus.

Arcanum Butler PTO is collecting General Mills Boxtops for education credits. Next week will be their annual Collection Week (February 12 – 16). You can drop them off at school or at Suttons (there is a collection box at the video counter.)

Arcanum Jr. Baseball/Softball Association started their 2018 season registration. Mark your calendar now for the 2018 season registration that will be held in the middle school ELA: the next sign-up date is Saturday, February 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Monday, February 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Any questions on the 2018 upcoming season you can contact Geoff Hissong at 937-564-7759 or Brandon Weaver 937-231-1489.

Since February is known as Heart Month, this is the month to raise awareness about heart disease and how people can prevent it — both at home and in the community. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Every year, 1 in 4 deaths are caused by heart disease. Heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage their health conditions. Make a difference; you can make healthy changes to lower your risk of developing heart disease. Controlling and preventing risk factors is also important for people who already have heart disease. To lower your risk: 1) Watch your weight, 2) Quit smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke, 3) Control your cholesterol and blood pressure, 4) If you drink alcohol, drink only in moderation; and 5) Get active and eat healthy.

February is the shortest month of the year and often misspelled the most of all the months. Here are some other fun facts about February…did you know that the Supreme Court of the U.S. met for the first time on February 1, 1790? Abraham Lincoln was born on February 12, 1809? Oregon became the 33rd state to join the union on February 14, 1859? Queen Elizabeth of England was crown on February 6, 1952? The Boy Scouts of America became incorporated in February 1910? Astronaut John Glen, Jr. became the first American orbit the earth on February 10, 1962? Groundhog Day, celebrated on February 2, came about because of a German superstition. They thought if a hibernating animal cast a shadow on February 2nd that winter would last for another six weeks. If there was no shadow, spring would come early.

“February is merely as long as is needed to pass the time until March” – J. R. Stockton

“February makes a bridge, and March breaks it” -George Herbert

“February, when the days of winter seem endless and no amount of wistful recollecting can bring back any air of summer.” ~Shirley Jackson

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” ~ Charles M. Schulz

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

