New Madison News: Sad to see trees removed

Change is constant and usually positive. A little sad to see a strip of New Madison’s Main Street changing as trees are being removed for improvement in sidewalks and the highway storm sewers. The shade will be missed. The green of spring and new leaves shooting forth will be found elsewhere.

There is something comforting about entering a village and noting tree-lined streets. It is the theme of music, poetry and stories of middle America with hundreds of oak, hickory and walnut streets lining our towns. It offers a striking contrast to busy urban development. I sound like an environmental “tree hugger.” We are indeed. Phil plants trees annually to renew the woods at the rear of our acreage and we like to travel along tree covered highways. But that isn’t to complain about the downing of the trees. Progress and the “common good” are rational thinking. But we can miss the beautiful tree of spring in front of Donna Gabbard’s house as we leave the church.

Marilyn Hofacker, long time teacher at New Madison and then Tri-Village, taught many students the importance of Arbor Day. Many of you participated in her annual planting of a tree with a program to encourage working with Mother Nature on the school lawn. Most of those trees were removed with the building program. But memories of the shade and peace continue and maybe you think about Marilyn as you plant your tree. Marilyn so loved maples that she gave me sprouts when we built this house. Years of shade and raking have followed. But we also must remove one of my beloved trees. Change!

Keep in mind the Sweetheart Supper on Saturday, February 17 at the American Legion.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Bet Wilson Bunger will have a valentine ready for Phyllis. The couple recently celebrated 67 years of marriage.

A reminder of an early release on Wednesday, February 7 at the school. Students are scheduled for dismissal at 1:15 p.m.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

