Today’s Challenges: The Elephant in the room…

Everyone is looking for something aren’t they, at least it seems that way. We want to be successful, we want to accomplish different things, own different things, go to different places, perhaps it is that we want to have a greater faith. We sometimes use the reference “the elephant in the room,” to describe something that someone refused to acknowledge. Sometimes we refuse to deal with issues or face dreams for one reason or another and that can be “the elephant in the room” for us.

The question of course is how do we deal with our elephant, whatever it might be?

I lived in Africa for a number of years working “up country” or “in the bush” much of the time. We loved the people and still do, but the meaning of their humor sometimes escaped me, (different culture and all that), but there was one story someone told one day that stuck with me. Here is the story: It seems someone was traveling through the bush one day and came across a small man standing beside a dead elephant. The first man asked, “What happened to the elephant?” To which the small man replied, “I killed him with my club”. The first man responded, “That must have been some club! How big is it?” The small man smiled and said, “They’re about 60 of us.”

OK, I know that is a really dumb story, but then, it’s not my story, and yet it is. You see each of us has a goal, something to conquer, something to overcome and often we can’t do it by ourselves. There are many scriptures that speak about the need to be with one another, but below are some scripture that show us the power of “a bigger club”, so to speak.

Act 2:42-43: “And they kept their attention fixed on the Apostles’ teaching and were united together in the taking bread and in prayer. And all those who were of the faith kept together …”

Act 2:46-47: “And day by day, going in agreement together regularly to the Temple and, taking bread together in their houses, they took their food with joy and with true hearts, Giving praise to God, and having the approval of all the people; and every day the number of those who had salvation was increased by the Lord.” (BBE)

Our Faith gives us a “club,” “a community,” “a fellowship,” that will help us conquer whatever stumbling blocks stand before us. It’s what those who support and encourage do. How about you?

By Russ Lawson Today’s Challenges

Russ Lawson is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with his column Today’s Challenges. He is semi-retired and an elder at the Mid-County Church of Christ. He can be reached at leslie.lawson68@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

