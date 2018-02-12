Arcanum News: It’s Valentine week!

Are you ready for Valentine’s Day? Remember when you were a child in grade school and it was upmost importance to have the perfect decorated shoebox to accept your Valentine cards at the classroom party? Or that you chose the right card for each classmate? Do you still send out Valentine cards today? Perhaps you might want to purchase a couple of extra cards this year and send them out with a message to a shut-in or widow/widower in your neighborhood or a member of your church, Valentines are for more than just your sweetheart, it is a time to share the joy and love with all those important people in your life.

Do you know why we celebrate Valentine’s Day? Now it is mainly so that we can tell people that we care about them, give and receive cards, and enjoy chocolate and candy. But according to one legend, St. Valentine’s Day is meant for people to remember a brave man, a martyr whose name was Valentine. The Roman Emperor Claudius II was fighting many wars. He wanted a strong army, but many men did not want to be soldiers. Claudius thought the men wanted to stay home to be with their wives and children instead of leaving to fight wars. Claudius thought of an awful solution to his problem. He decided to cancel all marriages! No one in all of Rome could get married. Claudius thought that if the men couldn’t get married, the men would ignore the women and want to be soldiers. Valentine, who was a priest, believed that people needed to get married. He thought that if they were not married, they would be tempted to sin by living together without being married. So he secretly and illegally married couples anyway! He performed the weddings in secret places, so the Roman soldiers would not find out. But they did find out. Valentine was arrested and brought before the Emperor. The Emperor thought Valentine was a well spoken and wise young man, and encouraged him to stop being a Christian and become a loyal Roman. Valentine would not deny his beliefs, and he refused. He was sent to prison until he could be executed. While he was in prison, he sent out letters to his friends and asked to be prayed for by writing. Valentine was killed on the 14th of February in the year 269.

Although it is not known whether this legend is factually true, it is a good story anyway. It is nice to think of someone who believed in marriage and was willing to risk death to do what he believed was right.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society (AWTHS) will welcome Curtis Schafer, Arcanum Public Library Director, on Thursday, March 1 at 7 p.m. Since being named director in 2017, Curt has been getting to know the library patrons and learning what they are interested in reading. Curt will share his vision for the library. Everyone is welcome to ask questions of Mr. Shafer and learn more about programs available at the library.

Think Summer – Think Farmers Market; sounds amazing doesn’t it? I can’t imagine going uptown right now but come June; I sure would love to pick up some fresh produce, baked goods, etc. – how about you? The AWTHS is looking for individuals to set up space to sell their wares. They are looking for buyers with produce, baked goods, antiques, quality crafts and home made items; but not limited to these, however, no garage sale items. There are no fees and set up is as able. They AWTHS would love to see a quality farmers market here locally but that takes sellers and buyers! If you have questions or would like to participate please contact Sharon Troutwine at 692- Market usually starts in June, Saturday mornings 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 123 W. George in Arcanum.

Did you know that the AWTHS facility is available as a rental to small groups? Call Carolyn Furlong 937-548-6556 to book for your shower, party, family dinner, reunion, alumni, club or organization.

The FM Class of 1993 cordially invites all alumni to attend the 65th Annual Franklin-Monroe Alumni Banquet on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the FM High School. They will be honoring graduates from the classes of 1943, 1968, 1993 and 2018. Mark your calendars now and watch for more info to come. Questions? Call Kristin (McCans) Fee – 937-417-2429 or Amy (Klepinger) Booher – 937-459-8478 or acbooher@g-wireless.net .

May your Valentine’s Day be special and whether you write your loved ones a poem, bake them a special treat, make a handmade card, or buy them an expensive gift; the greatest Valentine’s are those from the heart.

“Love doesn’t make the world go round; love is what makes the ride worthwhile.”- Elizabeth Browning

“Love means nothing in tennis, but it’s everything in life.”-anonymous

“Love is like playing the piano. First you must learn to play by the rules, and then you must forget the rules and play from your heart.” -anonymous

“Love is like an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties.” – Jules Renard

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

