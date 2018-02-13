New Madison News: Thoughts from the heart

Time for thoughts from the heart. It is a nice refresher in mid winter and takes our minds to a better place!

Flowers and candy are traditional but words of appreciation, commitment and friendship are always welcomed. Email is fast but a few handwritten notes can bring smiles at the mailbox. Consider someone who has brightened your day during the last year. Did someone offer encouragement or share a cup of coffee? Did someone offer a helping hand?

Stores are full of pink and red valentine reminders. I always slipped candy under the pillow of my children and when the granddaughters came along I liked to make heart shaped cookies. Now we live a distance from Cooper and our great-grandson will probably find a small gift with his card. He likes sox — fun to pull off — and he is starting to like books.

There are lots of ways to give a valentine but words and a smile work very well.

Be sure and consider the American Legion’s sweetheart supper. Swiss steak will be on the special menu on Saturday, February 17, with serving to begin at 5 p.m. Mashed potatoes and pan gravy with green beans will be offered for $8.

Congratulations to the girls varsity basketball team for its number one seed in the sectional tournament. They will play Jefferson at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, at Brookville.

Congratulations to Tri-Village FFA students for a successful judging clinic recently held at Findlay. Two sophomores, Brenden Durst and Jared Godown, placed first and second overall as individuals. Other team members were Brittany Brewer, Bailey Towery, Michael Marcus, Corbin Holzapfel, Tyler Martin, Colton Thobe, Johnny Crawford, Gavin Lochard, Rorie Stump, and Jenna Godown. These students will be judging at a contest in Mt. Gilead on Sunday, February 18.

The FFA is going to sponsor the Clayton Murphy 5K at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 14. More information on registration and race details are available at www.tri-village.K12.oh.us.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

