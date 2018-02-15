Along the Garden Path: The best thing I ever ate

What’s the best meal you have ever had? The show on the Food Network “The Best thing I ever ate” makes us think…hummm. PIN

Have you ever wondered what the biggest food stars and chefs eat in their free time – when they’re paying? “The Best Thing I Ever Ate” is the ultimate guide to the country’s most amazing meals, eats and treats as told by the pros who spend their lives obsessing over food, from a barbecue sandwich worth driving over 1,500 miles for to cannoli so good that it completely healed a bad breakup.

Irma Heiser shared the best thing she ever ate was in Ireland while attending the World Association of Flower Arrangers (WAFA) flower show in 2014. (WAFA welcomes over 700 competitors featuring many rare, beautiful and exotic blooms from every corner of the globe). Walking in downtown Dublin, she and Jim saw a restaurant advertised on a sidewalk easel “The Lobster Pot.” It was located on the second floor of an older building. Usually reservations were required, which we didn’t have, but the maitre de gave us the last two available seats that evening.

Fish that had been caught from the sea that day were presented on a platter so we could choose what we wanted. She had the most luscious piece of Black Dover Sole – “it literally was the best thing I ever ate, and I still remember it”!

Betty Birt said her favorite has been Chicken Piccata. Lucille Ferraro prepared it at their restaurant, Ferraro’s, on Martin St. probably back in the 1990’s. I believe it was the first time I had ever eaten Chicken Piccata and my memory brings up a wonderful blend of butter, fresh garlic, fresh lemon and capers. Ferraro’s Piccata has been the benchmark and I have never found any as flavorful.

Katie Gabbard, owner of The Ivy League Florist, said Galo’s Italian Grill in Richmond, Indiana has her favorite dish, Filet Medallions with Boursin Spinach. The texture and flavor is what makes it so good. “I just remember taking the first bite thinking, oh no, this will end.” Katie savored every bite.

Karen Burkett stated “My mother, Mildred Walters, was amazing in the kitchen. Her homemade angel food cakes were tall, moist and delicious and one of my favorite cakes. Her dressing/ie stuffing (but not put in the turkey) was her pride and joy. Thanksgiving time at Rossburg United Methodist Church was a special time for her to share this “dressing” with the community at the Annual Turkey Supper at the church.

Barb Skinner was asked, what’s the best thing you ever ate? “This question brings back memories of my grandmother, and my mother. However, the best thing I ever ate is more recent. I can not name the best, as it was ALL the best I ever ate!

After my fall in May of 2017, there was an every other day knock at our front door. It was the cheerful delivery of lunch and dinner from very special ladies in my life. The food was so much appreciated. Those knocks on the door also came with a much needed visit.

What made it so special? Those who know me will know I’m referring to a great group, Aka the Ladybug Garden Club! Their kindness to me and my family will never be forgotten.”

Donn Thornhill commented wife’s meatloaf is the best because of texture and seasonings. He is very fond of the New England clam chowder at Steamers of Naples, a seafood restaurant in Naples, Florida.

Kim Cromwell likes her mother’s lasagna – “because it just tastes better than any other.”

Riding in the car with our great-grandchildren, they were asked the same question – “What’s the best thing you’ve ever ate?” Being only 11 years old, Audrey says Mom’s roast or Grandma Kim’s cheesy potato soup. Eight-year-old Henry likes Grandma Kim’s soup too but if they are eating out, Audrey would chose Applebee’s Mac and Cheese and Henry’s favorite is Skyline.

What’s the best thing you’ve ever ate?

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at chardonn@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

