Versailles News: Road scholar – The lifelong learner

If you like learning, exploring, and adventures Road Scholar may be ideally suited for you. Road Scholar is a not-for-profit organization that provides educational travel tours primarily geared to adults aged 50+. The organization offers more than 5,500 study tours in 150 countries, Canada, as well as all 50 states.

The Road Scholar program started in the summer of 1975 by offering senior adults noncredit classes and dormitory housing under the name Elderhostel. By the 1990s hostel lodging was replaced with hotel accommodations with more than 200,000 people participating in their learning programs, designed to foster a sense of community and camaraderie. Their programs are divided into categories of theme-based, inter-generational, outdoor adventures, service learning, adventures afloat, and independent city discoveries.

I first heard of Road Scholar through a teacher friend (Marty Schipfer) who highly recommended the learning/travel program. After some investigation I discovered the Road Scholar program to be extremely diverse in its offerings and probably most appealing to retired educators, since teachers are typically lifelong learners. I found the 158 inter-generational programs most appealing because they allow grandchildren to join their grandparents on a knowledge seeking vacation which may encourage or ignite a deeper love for learning while both generations spend quality time together.

There are also 227 national park trips, 147 walking and hiking trips, 55 riverboat trips, many road trips, small ship trips, and more. Each trip specifies the activity level so you can find something suited to your physical abilities, in addition to your educational thirst. You can refine your search based on your individual interests such as; art history, baseball, birding, bicycling, festivals, food and wine, gardens, golf, literature, science and nature, train treks, etc.

The Road Scholar program offers scholarships to participants who do not have the resources to attend a US program. For example you may qualify if you are a single earner making less than $33,560 or a 2 earner family making less than $41,710.

There has been research done on lifelong learners, which I found of interest and worth mentioning. Lifelong Learning participants are a very educated bunch; 55 percent hold master’s degrees or higher, while another 28 percent earned bachelor’s degrees. The number one career listed is teacher or professor (22 percent), followed by medical technician, nurse or other medical occupation (7 percent). Eighty percent of the respondents are retired and almost one-third of the respondents who aren’t retired say they “never” plan to retire. Ninety-six percent are “Non-Hispanic White or Euro-American and 35 percent of respondents report annual household incomes in the $35,000 – $74,999 range.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

There will be open to the public “Valentine Karaoke” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 17 at the Vet’s Club Bunker (downstairs).

This is the Lenten season and fish fry events abound everywhere. Mark your calendars for St. Denis’ first ever Fish Fry on February 23. Hope to see you since Steve and I will be working in some capacity.

Birthday wishes Eileen Rahm (95), Mildred Bensman (91), Kim Hayes, Jace Vanzant, Scout Spencer, Raven Boerger, Carol Simmons, Leslie Phlipot, John Berger, Mallory Marshal, Michael Stammen, Rick Unger, Eileen Floan, Reyna Shardo, Deyson Bulcher, Josh Brooks, Gary Cohee, Shawn Peters, Monica Goubeaux, Muzz Pierron, Bev Garrison, Gail Lunsford, Elaine Barlage, Kathy (Grillot) Magoto, Kay Borchers, Bev Francis, Linda Wappelhorst, Michelle Dickey, Brittany Dirksen, Ron DeMange, Rachel and Emily Tumbush, Brad Grilliot, Tim Magoto, Rita Ruhenkamp, Jim Subler, Randy Swisher, Doug Seibert, Deb Groff, Karen Keiser, Diane Schrader, Vicki Monnin, Kobe Epperly, Tom Schrader, Graham Holzapfel, and Jason Roll. Happy anniversary wishes to Dixie and Mike Wehrkamp (53).

I’d like to extend a special hello to Patricia Wilkey, Betty Zachariah and all the thoughtful men who had flowers sent to their sweetheart on Valentine’s Day. Love is a beautiful thing. Best of luck to our basketball teams during tournament season! Girls play at noon this Saturday, Boys play next Friday.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Alma Kissinger, Marcy and Carl Stuck, Betty Brown, Lisa Zumberger, Dale Goubeaux, Lois Knapke, John Davis, Andy Zumberger, Jan Turner, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Wanda Romie, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Jane Huber, Earl Gigandet, Tony Gehret, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Orville Borchers, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Samantha Smith, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of David Zumberger (59), Ronald Poeppelman (63), Sharon Fourman (64), Karen Dircksen (69), Dan Risner (69), Robert Simon (80), Marjorie Threewits (85), and Arthur Curtis (92). Also remembering the lives of Lester Bensman, Irma Wittington, Glen Mangen, Helen Mangen, Ruth Booher, Cy Siefring, Raymond Jokerst, Helen Coffield, Glen Armstrong, Lloyd Mangen, Allen Poeppelman, Theresa McKinney, Sharon Mescher, Jim Riffle and all those in our hearts, but not mentioned by name, as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at 80 or 20. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” ~Henry Ford

“Never stop learning because life never stops teaching.” ~Unknown

“Once you stop learning you start dying.” ~Albert Einstein

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

