Arcanum News: It’s a girl for the Greve family

It’s a GIRL! Naomi Mae Greve was born February 15, 2018 at 9:36 a.m. to Jordan and Stephani Greve weighing seven pounds and measuring 20 inches long. Naomi is welcomed home by big brother, Bryson. Jordan is the son of Pastor Greg and Terri Greve of Arcanum. Congratulations everyone, Naomi is the ninth grandchild for the Greve Family.

The Arcanum School Vocational-Agriculture program was organized in 1924. Now that Vo-Ag has returned to the school’s curriculum a multi-use and ag education building is needed. Members of the community have organized a fundraising drive Kick-Off Dinner for that purpose. On Saturday, March 10 in the Arcanum-Butler Gymnasium at 2011 Trojan Avenue, the benefit will open at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 will commence. Reservations are available until March 1 by calling or emailing Roberta Zimmer at Roberta_zimmer@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us or 937-692-5174. Attendance is limited to adults only and dress is business casual. The committee is co-chaired by Janelle Brinksneader, Phillip Garbig and Supt. John Stephens. Members of the committee are Karin Baker, Amy Jo Gostomsky, Amy Huber, Rose Lambert, Dick Mathias, Eric Moore, Kelly Norris, Randy O’Dell and Fred Troutwine. If you would like to donate to the cause and cannot make the dinner a donation form is available on the school website at: http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/userfiles/3/my%20files/donation%20form.pdf?id=2137

This week on Thursday, February 22 – Arcanum-Butler School will be hosting a panel of guests from the Coalition for a Healthy Darke County and the program “Hidden in Plain Sight.” The panel of guests will discuss the current drug epidemic and its effect on school-aged kids. Guests for the evening include: Anna Hatic, D.O., Board Certified Internal Medicine, Board Eligible Addiction Medicine, Darke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker, Kelly Harrison, Prevention Specialist, Recovery and Wellness of Midwest Ohio, Darke County Juvenile Court Judge Jason Aslinger, and Ian Ridgeway, Prevention and Wellness Coordinator, Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services. Following the panel discussion, Ian Ridgeway will present “Hidden in Plain Sight.” The presentation is centered on a teenager’s bedroom that is set up as part of the event to allow parents, grandparents, caregivers, teachers and other adults to explore a mock teenager’s bedroom to see and identify drug paraphernalia and hiding places along with other signs that may indicate alcohol or other drug use by a teen. This special program will be on February 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Cafetorium/ Library. The program was made possible by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce and Coalition for a Healthy Darke County.

Think Summer – Think Farmers Market; sounds amazing doesn’t it? I can’t imagine going uptown right now but come June; I sure would love to pick up some fresh produce, baked goods, etc. – how about you? The AWTHS is looking for individuals to set up space to sell their wares. They are looking for buyers with produce, baked goods, antiques, quality crafts and home made items; but not limited to these, however, no garage sale items. There are no fees and set up is as able. They AWTHS would love to see a quality farmers market here locally but that takes sellers and buyers! If you have questions or would like to participate please contact Sharon Troutwine at 692-5128. The market usually starts in June and runs through mid-August, Saturday mornings 9 a.m. to Noon at 123 W. George in Arcanum at Veteran’s Park.

Did you know that the AWTHS facility is available as a rental to small groups? Call Carolyn Furlong 937-548-6556 to book for your shower, party, family dinner, reunion, alumni, club or organization.

Don’t forget the Arcanum-Butler and the Franklin-Monroe Track and Field fundraiser – a Prom Dress Exchange! Find the perfect dress at a great price or sell a dress(es) hanging in your closet! This will be free admission and is open to all – cash only. The event will happen on Saturday, February 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Arcanum High School Cafetorium. Sellers: there is a $5 fee per dress and a $2 fee per pair shoes. You as the seller determine and keep the entire price of our items. Clean and current dresses, both Prom and Homecoming dresses will be accepted. You may drop off your items on the 24th between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the 24th. You as the seller may pick up your money or items between 3:30 and 5 p.m. the same day. All proceeds will be split between the AHS and FM Track and Field teams. If you have questions, please feel free to call or text Laura VanHoose at 417-4053 or Trisha Weaver at 548-3377.

The founder of the modern Olympics, Baron Pierre de Coubertin, once said: “The most important thing in the Olympic games is not winning but taking part; the essential thing in life is not conquering by fighting well.”

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

