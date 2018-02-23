Versailles News: Therapeutic tears

Ever have a day when you felt like you could cry? Sometimes we need a good cry; just like the rain cleanses and restores the earth our tears can restore our soul. We can have tears of joy, happiness, fear, pain, sadness, heartache, or anger; consequently there are times when we cannot pinpoint the origin of our emotional tears.

Crying is a natural emotional response to our feelings. Crying is also a release. We might find ourselves crying in response to beauty or in response to a selfless act of love. Therefore it might be fair to say tears are the words our heart cannot express and that we don’t cry because we are weak but because we’ve been strong too long.

We produce tears when we cry and tears have purpose and value to the body. In fact, there are actually three types of tears; basal, reflex and emotional. 1) Basal tears are always in our eyes lubricating and protecting our eyes. 2) Reflex tears protect our eyes from irritants such as onions, wind, or smoke. 3) Emotional (psychic) tears are in response to strong emotions such as stress or suffering, etc. Psychic tears contains significant quantities of hormones, potassium, manganese and an endorphin/natural painkiller, called leucine enkephalin—which may be why some people claim to feel better after a good cry.

It’s not just a stereotype rather it’s a fact that women cry more often than men. Perhaps it’s because society has always viewed crying as a feminine trait thereby making it seem non-masculine for a man to cry. However men do cry. In fact there are hundreds of songs written and sung by men about crying. A few of my favorites are “Lonely Teardrops” Jackie Wilson, “Tears of a Clown” Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, “Track of My Tears” Smokey Robinson, “Crying” Roy Orbison, “Cry” Johnnie Ray, “Tears in Heaven” Eric Clapton, “Raindrops” Dee Clark, “How Many Teardrops” Lou Christie, and “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” Willie Nelson.

Crying can release stress hormones and toxins from the body, but it may also be a warning signal that something within our life needs to be addressed. And although some people cry more easily than others, if you find yourself crying without reason it could be the result of a hormonal imbalance, anxiety, depression, stress, or a deep seated trauma and emotional pain. Next time you find yourself close to tears or in the middle of a good cry remember the words of John Vance Cheney “The soul would have no rainbow, had the eyes no tears”, and remember crying is therapeutic and sometimes necessary.

Be comforted in knowing our eyes shed tears to regain their focus and that we are all in the same boat trying to navigate the waters of life. So what are a few more drops of water in the sea of life?

Factoid: Did you know there is a small segment of the population who cannot create tears without the aid of prescription medication?

UPCOMING EVENTS:

This Friday, February 23, St. Denis Church hosts their first Fish Fry beginning at 4 p.m. until gone. Hope to see you since Steve and I will be working the event.

Also Friday evening there will be a 50/60’s Record Hop held at the Bradford Community Club from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $3.

Saturday, February 24 at 2 p.m. the Versailles Library is opening the library for adults who want to bring their NERF weapon and participate in a NERF war.

Remember Community Meals are every Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran 4 to 7 p.m. and Bid Euchre Tournament in the Vet’s Club’s downstairs from 7 to 8:45 p.m. every Thursday.

Mark your calendars for an Evening with the Arts on Monday, March 5 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Versailles School. The Music Boosters are selling soup, sandwiches and assorted desserts. Dine while listening to music provided by the students and viewing K-12 art on display for your enjoyment.

Birthday wishes to Dan Simon, Leslie Coomer, Janet Banks, Kelley McGlinch, Seth Bruns, Parker Roll, Sonnie Rhoades, Austin Penwell (15), Leah Jo Clark, Rob Quinter, Peggy Rehmert, Betsy Yagle, Marge Mayhew, Penny Elmore, Terri Wild, Scarlet Francis, Nancy Niekamp, Joyce Liette, Jane Stall, Tim Hiatt, Betty Mescher, Lyn Bliss, Emily Jasenski, Jodi Kremer, Jeanie Henry, David Steinmetz, Connie Brunswick, and Jesse Sherman, Ben Goubeaux, Helen Gard, and Brenda Bierly Reichard. Happy anniversary wishes to Lynn and Larry Hemmelgarn (27), Lisa and Terry Barga (33), Angie and Ken Phlipot (40), and Judie and Ron Stauffer (44) and Maxine and Jack Sanders (75)!!!

Congratulations to the Tiger teams for an outstanding athletics.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for John Harman, Margaret Hoehne, Alma Kissinger, Marcy and Carl Stuck, Betty Brown, Lisa Zumberger, Dale Goubeaux, Lois Knapke, John Davis, Andy Zumberger, Jan Turner, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Wanda Romie, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Jane Huber, Earl Gigandet, Tony Gehret, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Orville Borchers, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Samantha Smith, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of John Bey (50), Steven Peck (56), Jerome Subler (64), and Marcia Field (67). Also remembering the lives of Zachary Kelch, Mark Kremer, Tommy Edwards, Thelma Schultz, Kelly Bruns, Bert Young, Jim Phelan, Paul Fleenor, Ruth Hoelscher, Mary Margaret Hoelscher, Virginia Pittsenbarger, John Magoto (Russia), Delbert Blickenstaff, Helen Redmond, Ann George Wehrley, Vitalus “Jim” Barga, Alvin Luthman, Thelma Hiestand, Dorothy Brandewie, Ruthann Simon, Jack Richhart, Bob Christian, Otis Grillot, Gary Bey, John Henry, Chad Garrison, Lynn Topp, Carol Steffan, Norma Mangen, Otto Kremer and all those in our hearts, but not mentioned by name, as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“A tear is made of 1 percent water and 99 percent feelings.” ~Unknown

“A person who cries is a person who cares.” ~Unknown

“Sometimes memories sneak out our eyes and roll down our cheeks.” ~C. Edwards

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

