Today’s Challenges: If you knew

Our society is in a constant state of change, even to a casual observer that is evident. I heard a comment in our church a couple of weeks ago that basically ask, “If you knew Jesus was coming back tomorrow, how would you act today?” Stop and think about that concept. I mean, we all recognize that Jesus is coming back at some time, but rarely do we consider the possibility that it might be tomorrow.

In years past the preaching in our churches dealt a lot with that idea, at least in my memories of my youth. It’s not like we never hear it proclaimed today, but I don’t think we take the idea to heart as much as we once did.

I am a child that was born just after World War Two. The idea of there possibly being no tomorrow was real to most people and I think that was transferred to us at a young age. Death was more real, the understanding that life could be cut short was well understood. Every family had lost someone in the war and the understanding that life held the unexpected was well understood even among the young.

So, when the preacher or a bible class teacher said, “Live today like tomorrow may never come,” people responded with their hearts. They knew from life that it was true. So I ask you again, if you knew Jesus was coming tomorrow, how would you act today. What would you do? Who would you seek out to speak to about eternal life?

The answer is found in our understanding, or perhaps our life experience, isn’t it! Yet, we go ahead planning our lives as if nothing will ever interfere with the plans. We plan vacations, trips, education, all of those things that make life real. Yes, real things, necessary planning, yet far too often not taking into account the unexpected or God’s plans for us.

James reminds us in this way: James 4:13-15, “How foolish it is to say, Today or tomorrow we will go into this town, and be there for a year and do business there and get wealth: When you are not certain what will take place tomorrow. What is your life? It is a mist, which is seen for a little time and then is gone. But the right thing to say would be, If it is the Lord’s pleasure and if we are still living, we will do this and that.” (BBE)

So with the uncertainty of life being clearly seen, what do you need to do, how will you act differently, who do you need to speak to? Perhaps today it’s time to make a decision that may affect your or someone else’s eternity.

By Russ Lawson Today’s Challenges

Russ Lawson is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with his column Today’s Challenges. He is semi-retired and an elder at the Mid-County Church of Christ. He can be reached at leslie.lawson68@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

