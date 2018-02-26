Arcanum News: It’s ANOTHER girl for the Greve Family

It’s ANOTHER GIRL! Lorelai Sue-Lee Greve was born February 18, 2018 at 1:27 a.m. to our daughter, Traci and her husband, Gabriel Greve weighing 8 pounds and measuring 19 1/2 inches long at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Lorelai is welcomed home by 18-month-old big brother, Hamilton. Gabe is the son of Pastor Greg and Terri Greve of Arcanum; Traci is the daughter of Kevin and Vickie Rhodehamel (our youngest daughter). Lorelai is also welcomed by her great-grandmothers, Lois Jean Troutwine of Arcanum and Martha Greve of Greenfield, Indiana.

The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will present Redeemed Trio in concert on Sunday, March 4 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road, Arcanum, OH. Refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the concert. Members of the trio are Pastor Gary Bayes singing baritone, Barney McFadden singing lead, and Dale Boreing singing tenor. The trio has a lot of experience and enjoys singing together. Their individual biographies follow in the next few paragraphs.

Pastor Gary Bayes started Redeemed Trio thirteen years ago. Pastor Gary retired in 1999 from the secular world to become a staff pastor at Montgomery Assembly of God church. After 3 years there he became the Administrative Pastor at Christian Life Center Church in West Chester, Ohio for 6 years. He also sang with The Townesmen Quartet along with Barney McFadden. It has been his life long dream to minister in Southern Gospel Music and Redeemed Trio has been a big part of this dream coming true.

Barney McFadden has ministered in Southern Gospel Music since he was a teenager. He was raised in southern Indiana and began singing by filling in when a member of The Churchmen quartet became ill. After singing with them for several years, he formed his own trio, The Majestics. Barney’s full time occupation was a tool and die maker but was able to sing and travel on weekends and back to work on Monday morning. Moving to Ohio because of his job, he formed The Victors Quartet. He also sang with The Townesmen Quartet and The McFadden’s with his wife and son.

Dale Boreing has enjoyed singing and playing in church, where his love for Southern Gospel Music and dream to travel in a group began. After marrying his high school sweetheart, he remained involved, and a huge SG fan, for many years while raising his family. It wasn’t until 2009 that his dream came true when Dale was offered the tenor position for the Sonmen Quartet In 2012 he joined the Mission Quartet where he was blessed to travel nationally for 2 years.

The fourth annual Trojan Alumni Homecoming (formerly called the Arcanum Alumni Banquet) will be held April 21 at Arcanum High School, 2011 Trojan Avenue, Arcanum. Registration begins a 5 p.m. and dinner by Michael James will be served at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment will be the Arcanum Jazz Band. Invitations were mailed last week and the committee wants to make sure everyone who is an alumnus is welcome. If you do not receive an invitation it could be that the committee does not have an address on file for you. Please check out the school website and go to the alumni tab to update your information. Reservations will be accepted until April 1. Please consider making a donation to the scholarship fund. For more information, please contact Nancy (Perrin) Ady at 937-269-6318 or via email at neady@woh.rr.com. This year’s Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Trojan Hall of Fame Inductees are Bud Gray and Coach Gene Cullers. Honored classes are the classes of 1943, 1968, 1993, and the current year 2018.

Additionally, the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will have special hours on the day of the homecoming event from 1 to 4 p.m. Come to 123 W. George Street and tour the beautifully restored house with lots of displays and use the reference library to search for school memorabilia. Publications will be available for sale. For more information, you can check them out on their website at www.ArcanumHistoricalSociety.org or on their Facebook page.

“Sometimes the littlest things take up the most room in your heart.” ~Winnie the Pooh.

“Keep shining, beautiful one. The world needs you light.” ~ Author unknown

“Her little hands stole my heart; her little feet ran away with it.” ~ Author unknown.

“Little Girls make the world sweeter.” ~Author unknown

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

