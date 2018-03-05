Arcanum News: Arcanum-Butler Middle School receives Momentum Award

Congratulations to Butler Middle School for receiving the 2016-17 Momentum Award from the Ohio State Board of Education. A presentation ceremony was held recently and the award presented by Charlotte McGuire from the Ohio State Board of Education for earning Straight A’s in the Value-Added category on the state report card. This is an outstanding job by all our students, staff, and families and to our community!

Arcanum Elementary School will hold Sign-ups for Kindergarten Screening this week-please call the office at 937-692-5174, option 4. The 2-hour screening will be held on Thursday, March 22 and Friday, March 23. Children must be five years of age before August 1 to be considered eligible for kindergarten.

A new Multi-Purpose/Ag Building is planned at Arcanum High School. This project will benefit multiple group including FFA members, our student athletes and the community. The new building will have a “connector” to the existing building, a mezzanine and a greenhouse. Designed buy Garmann Miller & Associates of Minster, Ohio, the building be approximately 20,000 square feet of space with an estimated cost of $3 million.

The design includes a facility to house a vocational/agriculture laboratory, including welding booths and a greenhouse; additionally, it will feature athletic facilities including athletic courts, batting cages, and weight lifting areas. There will also be a community room, classroom space, storage and bathrooms.

This project has already received some foundation donations from Ralph and Phyllis Brumbaugh, Jafe Decorating, and Greenville National Bank. The project’s fundraising committee will be hosting a 6:30 p.m. “Kick Off” donor dinner March 10 at the Arcanum-Butler High School gymnasium for adult contributors to learn more about the project. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 937-692-5174 or emailing Roberta_Zimmer@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us. For further information on this and other happenings at Arcanum-Butler Schools, go online to www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/ or visit the school’s Facebook page.

Arcanum’s Old Fashioned Days is coming! Organizers are accepting applications for craft vendors, antique vendors and direct sales for Arcanum Old Fashioned Days, May 18-20, 2018. Please email Jason Blackburn for an application at popscarparts@reagan.com .

The fourth annual Trojan Alumni Homecoming (formerly called the Arcanum Alumni Banquet) will be held April 21 at Arcanum High School, 2011 Trojan Avenue, Arcanum. Registration begins a 5 p.m. and dinner by Michael James will be served at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment will be the Arcanum Jazz Band. Invitations were mailed last week and the committee wants to make sure everyone who is an alumnus is welcome. If you did not receive an invitation it could be that the committee does not have an address on file for you. Please check out the school website and go to the alumni tab to update your information. Reservations will be accepted until April 1.

Please consider making a donation to the scholarship fund. For more information, please contact Nancy (Perrin) Ady at 937-269-6318 or via email at neady@woh.rr.com . This year’s Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Trojan Hall of Fame Inductees are Bud Gray and Coach Gene Cullers. Honored classes are the classes of 1943, 1968, 1993, and the current year 2018.

“Spring is when you feel like whistling even with a shoe is full of slush.” ~Doug Larson

“Oh okay, it’s March. Nobody panic, it’s just March. HaHaHaHaHa, it’s fine. Everything’s cool, it was just Christmas. But okay, it’s March now.” ~unknown

