New Madison News: Signs of Spring are everywhere

Signs of spring are everywhere but Ohio in March can be a jolting surprise. However, we will take the rain clouds slipping away as the sun brightens spirits and kindles a burst of new energy to sweep away winter clutter and think about pushing sweaters and boots to the back of the closet. But within reaching distance.

The work on New Madison’s portion of State Route 121 continues. There will be detours and work signs popping up this month. The work plan entails several weeks of traffic disruption.

A deadline is approaching for Tri-Village girls to consider the experience of Girls State this coming summer. The American Legion auxiliary is again sponsoring this event to provide events and participation in our governmental system. The applications are available at the guidance office and a deadline of Thursday, March 15 has been set. The Girls State programming is scheduled June 10 to June 16 at the University of Mount Union, Alliance, Ohio. This program has been functioning for several generations.

One way the Auxiliary helps finance this teenage experience is through the annual spring market bake sale. This is planned Sunday, April 8. Also the Auxiliary is planning a spaghetti supper on Saturday, April 28. There will be more more information as the dates draw nearer. However., keep the dates circled on your calendar because they are events to help sponsor Girls State.

The Legion has breakfast every morning during the week. Serving is from 7 to 10 a.m. A fish fry is planned Saturday, March 24 beginning at 5 p.m. This is ”all-you-can-eat” for $8.

The FFA is sponsoring the Clayton Murphy 5K at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 14. Go to www.tri-village.k-12.oh.us for more information.

The United Methodist Church is planning its annual 5 K on Saturday, June 2. This is part of the Darke County Wellness program and you can go online for information.

The New Madison Public Library is offering a daytime, musical storytime for parents, babies and toddlers. This energetic and joyous group meets at 10 a.m. Thursdays.

A couple of columns were missed last month when the flu hit. It was unpleasant, uncomfortable and unexpected. Yes, we had our shots. Yes, it was type B. Yes, we are recovering.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

