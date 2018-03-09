Versailles News: Aging and exercise

Aging is a process that begins at conception and continues for as long as we live. At some point throughout our lifespan our body reveals its genetic vulnerabilities, as well as, succumbs to our life choices and environmental factors. Exercise is a great way to minimize physical degeneration, increase vitality, and help maintain independence.

To make exercise meaningful as we age, we should focus activity around health, function, and skill versus exercise for sports performance. We can consider ourselves physically fit when we are able to perform our daily work and leisure activities.

Physical therapy has been a growing industry because it works. While my intent is not to oversimplify, physical therapy is exercise. Many Americans no longer have the discipline to exercise so physical therapy is ordered after many joint replacement surgeries instead of sending their patients home with a sheet of exercises to perform twice daily, it was done years before. Our neck of the woods is well above the national average when it comes to discipline and work ethic so often we see walkers in the YMCA, school or outside, weather permitting.

Surgeons and physical therapists both agree active people recover quicker. Sometimes these active individuals do not require physical therapy as long as they, cautiously, return to their active lifestyle.

Benefits of exercise as we age include: controlling joint swelling and pain associated with arthritis, maintaining healthy bones, muscles and joints, reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression, improve mood and feelings of well-being, reduces the risk of developing high blood pressure, colon cancer and diabetes. Exercise also reduces the risk of falling and fracturing bones, while maintaining an independent lifestyle.

Exercise can make you younger; after all age is more than a number. Biological age classifies age according to biological processes instead of the calendar year. On average, people who exercise regularly have a lower biological age than non-exercisers of the same chronological age.

If you haven’t developed a regular exercise routine yet, you might want to consider the YMCA with their walking track, fitness and exercise classes, swimming pool, weight room, tread mills, exercise bikes, etc. Some Medicare supplemental policies offer free membership to the Silver Sneakers® program provided at our local YMCA. These classes include; Silver Sneakers® Classic, Silver Sneakers® Circuit and Silver Sneakers® Yoga. For a description of the classes and to see what fees, if any would be associated with participating in a class contact the YMCA 526-4488 Versailles or 548-3777 Greenville.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Spring Forward: Daylight Savings time begins, Sunday, March 11 at 2 am. Set your clocks forward 1 hour. Also Sunday, March 11, Trinity Lutheran Church holds their annual spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the American Legion holds their Fried Chicken Dinner beginning at 4 p.m. until out.

Monday, March 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jeanne Hunt, author, radio host, and columnist with the Catholic Telegraph and St. Anthony Messenger, will give a dynamic Lenten presentation in the St. Denis Church basement. No admission fee.

Next Saturday, March 17 will be the Webster Spring Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Webster Grange building (now known as “The Little Lilacs Grange Hall). The event will feature music by Emily Smith. Also Saturday, March 17 The Vet’s Club will hold a St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke Celebration beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Next Sunday, March 18 from 3 to 5 p.m., Sister Mary Xavier, formerly Sarah Schulze of Anna Rockets and OSU basketball fame, will give her witness talk sharing her trials and triumphs. This is an open event located in the Russia High School Gym.

On Saturday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. the Versailles K of C is offering a Lenten talk with Dan Burke, a Catholic author, radio host, professional speaker, and much more. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling 419-336-1034.

Birthday wishes Gary Benning, Jeanne Miller, Kelly Trump, Ted Schmitmeyer, Jim Groff, Carolyn Mescher, Kaleb Petitjean, Skyler Clune, Corbin Johns, Gary Kunk, Jr., Marlene Bergman, Larry Simmons, Sonja Francis, Vicki Wiltshire, Danielle Kingrey, Dan Seibert, Tom Eilerman, Sarah Cain, Randy Grilliot, Arlene Barton, Craig Vogel, Pat Bergman, Sandy Finkus, Brittany Lecker, Donna Gorrell, Wanda Bailey, Carol Williams, Amanda Reed, Pat Gigandet, Rita Monnin, Craig Francis, Jim Seman, Peggy Borgerding, Katie Borchers, Diane Yakos, Dan Hartzell, Sharon Siders, Kylynn Vanzant (4), Amanda Reed, Jane Gantt, Cheryl Francis. Happy anniversary wishes to Katie and Jim Knapke, Janet and Don Bohman (18), Janice and Urban Tebbe, Jane and Bill Gantt (49). Happy retirement wishes to Connie Apple.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for John Harman, Dave Magoto, Aiden Myers, Shorty Keller, Hazel Nickol, Margaret Hoehne, Marcy and Carl Stuck, Betty Brown, Lisa Zumberger, Lois Knapke, John Davis, Andy Zumberger, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Wanda Romie, Jack Borgerding, Alvira and Paul Marchal, Jane Huber, Earl Gigandet, Tony Gehret, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join me in extending heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Infant Willow Renee Billenstein (3 mo.), Donna Robinson (56), Orville Borchers (71), Margaret Geise (85), and William Bulchur (94). Also remembering the lives of Larry Shields, Richard Dapore, Jim Moody, Eddie Zimmerman, Jonathan Schutz, Robert Hoying, Leonard Peltier, Orville Borchers Sr., Isabella Crotcher, Bernard McEldowney, Mary Cordonnier, Ruth Huddle, Ellery Mangen, Ralph Runner, Kathleen Monnin, Pat Wuebker, Laoma Hixson, Jim Roll, Pete Schulze and all those in our hearts, but not mentioned by name, as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Lack of activity destroys the good condition of every human being.” ~Plato

“Physical Fitness is the basis for all other forms of excellence.” ~John F. Kennedy

“Exercising is an investment in your future.” ~C. Edwards

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

