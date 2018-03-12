Arcanum News: Congratulations to the Arcanum-Butler Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Andrea Painting!

This is Mrs. Painting’s eighth year of teaching at Arcanum-Butler Local Schools. She was hired as the gifted intervention specialist and has spent the last several years teaching 5th grade language arts. Prior to teaching at Arcanum-Butler Mrs. Painting taught three years for the Broward County School District in south Florida before returning to Ohio in 2010. Mrs. Painting attended college in Northeast Ohio, graduating from The University of Akron with a Career Tech degree.

After graduation, she enrolled at Kent State University to obtain a Master’s degree in Gifted Education. Since that time she has also earned additional educational licenses from The University of Dayton. Mrs. Painting and husband Dr. Matt Painting recently moved to the Arcanum community with children Catie and Keenen.

The Paintings chose to move to “give their two young children the best education possible.” She states, “This move meant becoming a part of a small town, similar to where we grew up, with great core values weaved throughout.”

When asked about her role as a teacher, Mrs. Painting replied, “Education isn’t about just teaching kids to read and write, it is about instilling in them the values and work ethic it takes to make it in the real world. That is why I chose this profession. I would not be the teacher I am today without the support of my teammates, current and past students, and an administration that puts kids first.”

Congratulations to Arcanum High School wrestler Ethin Hoffman who finished 4th this past weekend at the District meet in Troy. His 4th place finish qualifies him for the state meet this past weekend March 8 -10 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the Ohio State University campus. Good luck Ethin!

This weekend at Bear’s Mill will be their annual Soup ‘n Bowl fundraiser event on Saturday, March 17. Dine in the gallery-turned-bistro at rustic Bear’s Mill. Enjoy delightful company, delicious soup, Italian bread, exquisite desserts and a hand-made pottery bowl to take home from this special evening event. Tickets are available for these seating times – 5, 6:30, or 8 p.m. at $30 for non-members, and $25 members. All three times sell out fast so be sure to call and get your reservations made before this weekend! To reserve tickets, call 937-548-5112; more information is available at www.bearsmill.com. Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road.

Here’s a little history for you this week…Did you know Arcanum had some inventors? Lester Myers, the blacksmith, was one who invented the automatic tobacco machine. According to the Arcanum Times in 1959…Lester worked on this invention for eight years. It was a self-propelled tobacco cutting machine. Harry Baker has been using it on his farm. The patent is pending. The machine weighs 2500 pounds and was also on the farm of Gerald Jones and Lowell Brehm. This information as published in the 9-24-1959 Arcanum Times newspaper.

Who remembers the Tastee Freez? It had several owners through the years but was originally owned by the Cox Family. In 1960 you could get a “Millionaire’s Cone” which was advertised to be more than 1/2 pound of fun and flavor for 25 cents! I remember going there with my family after church on Sunday nights and also riding my bike up there to meet my friends. The Tastee Freez was located on North Main Street at the location of the Second National Bank building in front of where Sutton’s is today.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for the Trojan Alumni Homecoming (formerly Arcanum Alumni Banquet) will be held April 21 at Arcanum High School, 2011 Trojan Avenue, Arcanum. Registration begins a 5 p.m. and dinner by Michael James will be served at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment will be the Arcanum Jazz Band. Invitations were mailed the last week of February and the committee wants to make sure everyone who is an alumnus knows that they are welcome. If you did not receive an invitation it could be that the committee does not have an address on file for you. Please check out the school website and go to the alumni tab to update your information. Reservations will be accepted until April 1.

Please consider making a donation to the scholarship fund. For more information, please contact Nancy (Perrin) Ady at 937-269-6318 or via email at neady@woh.rr.com. This year’s Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Trojan Hall of Fame Inductees are Bud Gray and Coach Gene Cullers. Honored classes are the classes of 1943, 1968, 1993, and the current year 2018.

I am also looking for information about upcoming Easter Egg Hunts or special Easter services at your church or organization that will be held during Holy Week in the Arcanum Area for my column. Message me at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com or call at 937-692-6188. Thanks.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

