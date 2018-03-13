New Madison News: Street work to begin in village

Starting this week we will be slowing way down as we enter the village. This is the assigned week to begin street work on route 121 from Arnold Street on the South end to Harter Road, north of town.

Looks like it will entail using side streets to “square” the area involved in construction. This work will continue for a month and will require slowing and checking for unusual traffic movement. In the end it will be well worth the noise, dust and detours.

The season of Lent is underway and the Tri-Village area churches are planning a Community Good Friday service on March 30. It will be held at the New Madison United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Plan your calendar as we move toward Easter.

Also remember the annual Spring Market at the American Legion. The auxiliary will be selling baked goods during the monthly chicken dinner. The baked good are being offered at 10 a.m. on April 8 and then the chicken meals will be ready at noon. The date has been moved from the usual first Sunday because of Easter.

Also at the Legion you can enjoy fish during this Lenten season. The fish fry is set for March 24 with serving set to begin at 5 p.m. This is all-you-can-eat dinner is just $8. Remember breakfast is available every week day and serving spans 7 a.m. for early birds to 10 a.m. for those who sleep a bit longer!

Congratulations to basketball teams for fun and excitement during the dreary winter days. A tip of the hat to the girls for winning the district title. Time now for baseball and track.

Enjoy the green sprouts and budding. Some have already seen early daffodils. This is a good time to mark your calendar for fall planting. Get those bulbs in the ground so that next spring will remind us of renewed life and Mother Nature’s jewels of spring color.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

