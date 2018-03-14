A Grandparent’s Voice: For the love of humanity

March. A month, a verb, a high stepping musician, a group of people making a difference. March. On March 24th, March for Our Lives will take place. It will take place here in the U.S., but I know that people of other countries will stand up and stand behind us. Our children have a voice just as we did in the sixties when we were crying inside thinking no one would listen. Our constitution gives us all a right to gather and have our voices heard. The march for me is my one chance to tell my grandchildren, the children of my neighborhood and those of my friends that I will do anything in my power to protect them and to speak up for them.

We are not a world unto ourselves. We are not a community that hears only our own voices and own opinions. Whether we like it or not, we belong to everyone in this dear, sweet world.

I wanted to see just what this month of March means to people all over the world. I guess I am curious because I watch world news every night. I want to know what the rest of my ‘neighborhood’ is experiencing. So in this month, what are my neighbors doing? To find out I went to the United Nation’s site. They seem to be concerned with everyone else on this planet, so maybe they could tell me what they are celebrating. This list is long; however, I think it says a great deal about this living planet.

March 1st- Zero Discrimination Day; March 3rd-World Wildlife Day; March 8th-International Women’s Day; March 20th-International Day of Happiness, French Language Day; March 21st-International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, World Poetry Day, International Day of Nowruz (Iranian New Year), World Down Syndrome Day, International Day of Forests; March 22nd-World Water Day; March 23rd-World Meteorological Day; March 24th-World Tuberculosis Day, International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims; March 25th-International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members.

I ask you to keep this list posted on your refrigerator. Look it over and put your minds to the people of the world who are part of your community. We cannot have a blind eye ignoring the people of this earth, the earth itself, the universe that surrounds us. I will keep a list each month for you to follow. I hope you will check out the United Nations International Days and investigate what is this organization is all about. It might ask you what you are all about.

We do march on. The essence of who we are relies a great deal on our compassion and caring and action for others. I would stand in front of anyone I love to protect them. I would stand in front of anyone against anyone for my love of humanity. Will you stand with me? Time March’s on.

By Pamela Loxley Drake A Grandparent’s Voice

Pamela Loxley Drake is a former resident of Darke County and is the author of Neff Road and A Grandparent Voice blog. She can be reached at pamldrake@gmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

