Versailles News: Great leadership

Great leadership isn’t a matter of charisma, fiery oratory, or wisdom. Effective leadership requires leading by example. True leaders exhibit their commitment by their actions, using words secondarily to reinforce what is required, to motivate and to delegate responsibility.

Throughout history parents have resorted to the words “do as I say, not as I do”, but seldom do their words carry the weight that their actions do. A parent tells their children not to smoke while the parent smokes, requires them to eat what the parent will not eat, and makes them to say their evening prayers when the parent does not. These are mixed signals, like shaking your head no while saying yes. Which is it? In most households it’s “Do as I say until you are old enough to move out than you can do what you want”. Does any parent really want their adult children to adopt vices? Wouldn’t it be better if parents followed the same instruction they impose on their children, thereby leading by example?

Actions always speak louder than words, and the actions of people in authority have the capability of influencing other’s behavior as well as opinion. Take as an example the boss who asks his employees to work extra hours, but goes home at his normal time.

Even if we are not in a leadership role people are watching us and whether we are aware of this fact or not, our behavior impacts those people for better or worse. If one car turns around on a blocked highway, soon more cars follow suit. It doesn’t have to be legal when we can transfer the guilt onto someone.

No one said it was easy to raise children or lead people, but it is a great privilege and with great privilege comes great responsibility. We live in this world but we don’t belong to this world. As Christians we have higher aspirations than material wealth and prestige. We would never willingly want to mislead any one by our actions rather we would like our actions to direct them to eternal happiness. Our actions really have the power to be the change we wish to see.

I found and like this quote: “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.” If this statement be true (and I believe it to be), there has never been a leader like Jesus Christ. His ways were always loving, kind and merciful, treating people with the dignity in which they were created. He told us that we are not greater than He and that we too will suffer persecution. He showed us how to empty ourselves of self-concern and to see God’s hand in every failure and victory in every defeat. Religious and laypeople alike have the awesome privilege of leading by example. Make it a good one and make it the best Easter season yet.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, March 17 will be the Webster Spring Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 5 .m. at the Webster Grange building (now known as “The Little Lilacs Grange Hall). The event will feature music by Emily Smith. Also Saturday, March 17 there is a Spaghetti Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Russia Community Center then consider heading to the Vet’s Club for their St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke Celebration beginning at 7:30 pm.

Sunday, March 18 from 3 to 5 p.m., Sister Mary Xavier, formerly Sarah Schulze of Anna Rockets and OSU basketball fame, will give her witness talk sharing her trials and triumphs. This is an open event located in the Russia High School Gym.

Monday, March 19 Donors can donate blood, platelet and plasma from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the K of C Hall on State Route 47. Questions can be directed to 1-800-388-GIVE, appointments can be made at www.DonorTime.com

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her weekly Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

