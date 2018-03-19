Arcanum News: Little girls make the world sweeter!

Little girls make the world sweeter. Arcanum has been blessed with little baby girls in the past month as we welcome two more sweethearts to the community.

Miss Harlee Jayde Miller was born on February 13, 2018 at 8:23 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and measuring 19 and a quarter inches long to Justin and Angie (Campbell) Miller. She is welcomed home by big sisters Harper and Hayden. Grandparents are Scott and Patti Campbell, Teresa Berger, and Michael Miller. Great-grandparents are Winston and Jeannie Brumbaugh, Roger and Phyllis Campbell and Shirley Baker.

Little Miss Navee (pronounced Navy) Eileen Morris was born on February 21, 2018 at 11:15 p.m. at Kettering Medical Center weighing 2 pounds, 9 ounces, and measuring 13 and three-quarter inches long – she came 10 and a half weeks earlier than expected. She was welcomed by her parents Jared and Heather (Healy) Morris. Grandparents and Dan Healy and Johnna Lawson, Deanna and Brad Troutwine, and Doug and Darlene Morris, all of Arcanum. The proud great-grandparents are Carol Peden, Gene and Nelda Morris, Eileen and Jerry Hoffman, Barb and Tom Troutwine, and Bud Bruchey, all of Arcanum; and Dick and Carol Peden of Lynn, Indiana. Great-great Grandma is Earlene Morris of Brookville. Little Miss Navee has lots of aunts and uncles and cousins who are ready to spoil her as well.

The Arcanum Boy’s 8th Grade Basketball team recently finished an 18-1 season by winning the Cross County Conference 8th Grade Tournament and putting the finishing touches on “Back to Back Championships”. The Trojans defeated Twin Valley South, 44-25, Franklin Monroe, 52-43, and Tri Village, 46-35 on the way to the CCC Tournament Championship.

The 8th grade team was composed of Ian Baker, Luke Brinksneader, Griffen Cates, Ben Coats, Ashton Etherington, Jake Goubeaux, Tyler Huber, Chad Pitzer, Hunter Roberts, Eli Shelton, Brennen Troutwine, and Chase Werling. Managers were Braylen Etherington and Xavier Woodall. Coaches for the team were Dave Baker, Colton Troutwine, and Don Taylor. The players worked extremely hard during the season to maintain the standards of excellence from last year in order to repeat as conference champions. In order to reach those standards of excellence, the players again exhibited a willingness to share the ball and played the game with poise, patience, and discipline. These kids were a team in the truest sense by being “great teammates”, striving for “competitive greatness” and committing to “Excellence”. Congratulations boys!

The community is invited to an Easter Egg Hunt for the Arcanum Community on March 31, 2018 hosted by Faith United Methodist Church and FHC Fellowship. The Egg Hunt is for children of the Arcanum Community up through the 4th grade. The hunt will be in Ivester Park at 1 p.m. They plan to hold the hunt “rain or shine” (assuming no downpours or snow). Children should bring an Easter basket to collect their eggs. The eggs will have individually wrapped pieces of candy in them. There will also be a limited number of special prize eggs. Refreshments will be provided after the egg hunt. If you have questions, you may contact the Faith UMC office at 692-8934 (office hours are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.).

A big thank you and also congratulations is in order for Gene Morris – he was awarded the “Friend of Athletics” award by OSHHA for his long-time service to our community and our athletes. On March 10, Gene was honored at the Division 1 District Game for his many years of service to the community supporting athletics. Gene has been the long-time announcer for the home Arcanum sporting events and also helps coach softball at Franklin-Monroe.

Congratulations to the Arcanum High School Concert Band – they received a Superior rating at District Contest and will compete at State Contest later this spring!

Also congratulations to the members of our High School band who participated in the District High School Solo and Ensemble Contest in February — Superior ratings went to the following students: Aidan O’Brien – clarinet solo; Karr Stump – horn solo; Karr Stump – piano solo; Josh Wright – snare solo; Brendin Gillem – clarinet solo; Woodwind Quartet; Sax Trio; Clarinet Quartet; and Nate Merritt-Eikenbery – choral solo.

Are you ready for Spring to arrive tomorrow? Who knows if we will have more snow squalls or some sunshine and heat? After months of cold and gloomy weather it can never come too soon, right?

“And though she be little, she be fierce.” ~ Shakespeare

“Like stardust glistening on fairy wings, little girl dreams are of magical things.” ~unknown

“Such a big miracle in such a little girl.” ~unknown

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

