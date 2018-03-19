New Madison News: Congrats to basketball players

Travel through New Madison is difficult but not quite as restricted as originally announced. You can move around the south end of State Route 121. However there is plenty of noise and activity from the intersection of Washington and Main. This is currently the area requiring that you detour over a street.

Because of the construction work I am announcing for the second time where the community Good Friday service is being held this year. Cedar Grove will be the host church since New Madison’s Methodist Church will be difficult to access. Mark your calendars for March 30 at 7 p.m.

The United Methodist Church is holding its annual Easter Egg hunt at 10 a.m. on Easter morning.

Big congrats to Lissa Siler and Maddie Downing for state recognition for their basketball talents. This all Ohio team is the best of the best in Division IV and Lissa was named to the special mention list and Maddie was named honorable mention. Both girls are sophomores on Tri-Village Patriot team that ended the year with a district championship.

Another basketball highlight comes with news that a former Tri-Village basketball coach reached the top in Florida’s state finals. Von Moreland coached the Wildwood High School team to a class 1A Florida state championship. This is his 14th year at Wildwood. He went south to coach at South Sumter in Bushnell, Florida then he moved to Wildwood. According to his friend, Jim Stacy, he will be retiring this year. A super way to conclude a career in basketball!

March Madness is certainly showing spunky games from often overlooked teams. And the NCAA is showing some big time upsets that turned brackets into winning pots for those who just randomly select a team to win. There are tears and cheers — always part of tournament action.

Here are reminders of upcoming events:

A fish fry at the American Legion brings the Lenten season to town. You can enjoy as much fish as you want at this dinner. The meal starts serving at 5 p.m. and it is $8. The date is Saturday, March 24. The next chicken dinner at the Legion is planned for April 8 since families will be enjoying Easter on the usual first Sunday of the month. This is also the day that the Spring Market is going to be offering lots of baked goods and food specials beginning at 10 a.m.

Students at Tri-Village have an early release on Thursday, March 29 at 1:15 p.m. The Easter break is planned from March 30 to April 2. The school has entered the final quarter for this scholastic year.

If you want to get out and move those muscles, try the Clayton Murphy 5K race on April 14. The FFA is again sponsoring this event. Start time is 9 a.m. You can register on line: www.tri-village.k12.oh.us Also mark those calendars for the 5K race at the Methodist Church on June 2. Hope for lovely weather on both of these race days.

The winter just hangs on this year but Spring is pushing! St. Patrick’s Day should mark “enough is enough” for sudden ice or snow white outs. But we choose to live in Ohio with it Spring always a tease.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/03/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT-2.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.