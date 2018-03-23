Versailles News: Focus and control

Our lives can truly come into focus when chaos ensues. If we’ve been out of focus it shows, because we find ourselves crying over spilt milk, so to speak. Ridiculous but true, it’s always the little things that trips our trigger. That’s because we erroneously believe we are in control of our life, that we have been balancing all life’s errands, making things happen but when something trivial and unexpected happens we implode. Some call it the straw that broke the camel’s back, but I’d rather refer to it as the peep hole that reveals truth; namely, that we never were in charge.

We don’t like feeling vulnerable or out of control, so what do we do? We panic, we have a hissy fit, we come unglued, (choose your description). We fail to suffer in silence or grace. This isn’t always true, we have moments of composure and clarity when we unite our suffering with the cross, but sooner or later we have ourselves a pity party. Rather than falling down the rabbit hole of self-pity try contemplation and meditation and consider what changes need to be made in both your life and your thinking. We may find we need to reduce our schedule, or trust that others can do as good or perhaps even a better job than we can.

As we evaluate our lives we might discover other circumstances that are causing undue stress in our life. Perhaps we aren’t living a healthy or moral life style. If we don’t get adequate rest and exercise, or we don’t eat healthy our life can quickly lose its harmony. This can be greatly compounded by the use of drugs, alcohol or by living an amorally. To regain a life of balance we must be brutal in identifying our pitfalls and be disciplined enough to rectify them.

We don’t have absolute control over everything in our lives, but there are many choices we make that influence our lives. Sometimes making the best choice isn’t easy and some choices have larger ramifications than others. I like to resort to prayer when making my decisions. Might I suggest the serenity prayer: “God grant me the courage to change the things I can, the serenity to accept the things I cannot change and the wisdom to know the difference. “

UPCOMING EVENTS

Fish Fry at St. Denis Church tonight, March 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. or gone.

Saturday, March 24 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. the Versailles K of C is hosting a Lenten talk by Dan Burke. Tickets are $20 and can still be purchased at the door.

Next Saturday, March 31 is the Annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Versailles Vets Club. The event will be held at 2 p.m. at Heritage Park, it will be moved to the St. Denis Catholic Church parking lot if the park is too wet. Questions can be directed to Jerry Bey at 621-0363.

Happy 100th birthday to Bessie Barga and birthday wishes to Charlotte Rhoades (6), Bud Overholser, Mike Shimp, Linda Wilson, Grant Flory, Debbie Shively, Dottie Huggins, Frank Fullenkamp, Susan Buschur, Shiela Coffield, Sandy DeLaet, Nick Beasley, Gary Curtis, Diane Magoto, Yvonne Ridenour, Missy Francis, Khara Hartzell, Ginger Magoto, Nicole Baltes, Anne Eiting Klamar, Kathy Voisard, Amy Elifritz, Tony Bey, Heather Poor, Mike Shively, Zac Hayes, Jill Gehret, Jeremy Fine, Shirley Magoteaux, Paige Collins, Tom Doseck, Wayne Pittsenbarger, and Brian Blakeley. Happy anniversary wishes to Danielle and Doug Myers (13), and Kristine and Anthony Barlage (25). Congratulations to the Girls Basketball State Runners Up Lady Tigers on a well fought state championship game.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Richard Coffield, Dakota Miller, Shelli Sherman, John Harman, Dave Magoto, Bob

Miller, Aiden Myers, Shorty Keller, Hazel Nickol, Margaret Hoehne, Marcy and Carl Stuck, Betty Brown, Lisa Zumberger, Lois Knapke, John Davis, Andy Zumberger, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Wanda Romie, Jack Borgerding, Alvira and Paul Marchal, Jane Huber, Earl Gigandet, Tony Gehret, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Linda Wilson, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join me in extending heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Aaron Rose (40), Wayne Magoto (52), Margaret Heilers (64), Edward Bulcher (79), Mary Lou Schulze (89), and Esther Heft (92). Also remembering the lives of Keith Chrisman, Della Mae Luebke, Linda Lochtefeld, Gladys Pepiot, Randy Bergman, Bertha Miller, Mildred Simons, Mary Bayless and all those held within our hearts, but not mentioned by name, as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Don’t worry, God is in control.” ~Unknown

“When you focus on what matters, everything else falls away.” ~C. Edwards

“When you focus on your problems you’ll have more problems. When you focus on possibilities you’ll have more opportunities.” ~Unknown

“When life gives you more than you can stand…kneel” ~Unknown

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

