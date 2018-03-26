Arcanum News: Arcanum Trojan Alumni Homecoming soon

Have you made your reservations yet? The fourth annual Trojan Alumni Homecoming (formerly called the Arcanum Alumni Banquet) will be held on Saturday, April 21 at Arcanum High School, 2011 Trojan Avenue, Arcanum. Registration begins a 5 p.m. and dinner by Michael James will be served at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment will be the Arcanum Jazz Band.

Invitations were mailed a few weeks ago and the committee wants to make sure everyone who is an alumnus is welcome. If you did not receive an invitation it could be that the committee does not have an address on file for you. Please check out the school website and go to the alumni tab to update your information. Reservations will be accepted until April 1.

Please consider making a donation to the scholarship fund. For more information, please contact Nancy (Perrin) Ady at 937-269-6318 or via email at neady@woh.rr.com . This year’s Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Trojan Hall of Fame Inductees are Bud Gray and Coach Gene Cullers. Honored classes are the classes of 1943, 1968, 1993, and the current year 2018.

Earlier that same day, the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host an Open House. All Trojan alumni and the public are welcome to attend the AWTHS Open House on Saturday, April 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. at AWTHS. They are located at 123 W. George St. Arcanum. Come and view memorabilia from the honored class of 1968. Displays, house tours, research library are items on the “to do and visit” list. The 25th year class honored is 1993. AWTHS has extra copies of AHS yearbooks that will be available at the Alumni Homecoming. For more information, contact Joyce Colville. In the event you are not attending and would like to purchase one, contact Joyce or AWTHS at 937-548-6556. If they know prior to these events, arrangements can be made to pick up at AWTHS at the Open House.

Arcanum’s Old Fashioned Days is coming! Organizers are accepting applications for craft vendors, antique vendors and direct sales for Arcanum Old Fashioned Days, May 18-20. Please email Jason Blackburn for an application at popscarparts@reagan.com .

The community is invited to an Easter Egg Hunt for the Arcanum Community on Saturday, March 31 hosted by Faith United Methodist Church and FHC Fellowship. The Egg Hunt is for children of the Arcanum Community up through the 4th grade. The hunt will be in Ivester Park at 1 p.m. They plan to hold the hunt “rain or shine” (assuming no downpours or snow). Children should bring an Easter basket to collect their eggs. The eggs will have individually wrapped pieces of candy in them. There will also be a limited number of special prize eggs. Refreshments will be provided after the egg hunt. If you have questions, you may contact the Faith UMC office at 692-8934 (office hours are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.).

The youth from Immanuel Baptist Church competed at the Awana Games (formerly called the Awana Olympics) at Patterson Park Church in Dayton in early March. They were entered into two different age groups, Sparkies (ages Kindergarten to Second Grade) and TNT (ages Third through Sixth Grade). The Awana Games is a yearly event that was originally only held in Chicago in 1955 and has grown to be a worldwide event every year. Each age group/team participates at the Awana Games in ten different events/games (Bean Bag Relay, Sprint Relay, Marathon Relay, Balloon Relay, Three-legged race, Four-way Tug, Knock-It-Down, Bean-Bag Bonanza, Sprint Race and the Marathon Race.)

The purpose of the Awana Games is to present the gospel message of Jesus Christ to the youth and their family members that attend and to have fun. Being a winner for the Lord is more important that winning the Awana Games. All children are encouraged and taught the importance of good sportsmanship. The teams from IBC did very well as they were teams from the smallest church in the event. The IBC Sparkies placed 1st in their age group and the TNT received third place. Members of the teams were Christina Crawford, Madison Schwartz, Mahayla Locke, Faith Wooten, Rayna Kauffman, Rachel Bowers, Micah Arbogast, Wyatt Schwartz, Chris Greve, Titus Palmer, Dominic Tanner, Andrew Bowers, Gabrielle Wooten, Josie Schwartz, Mallie Kreiner, Glori Rausch, Julia Arbogast, RyLee Judy, Charlotte Shuff, Georgi Raush, Joey Marshall, Kenton Kenworthy, and William Schwartz. Coaches for the IBC teams were Gabe Greve, Izzy Rausch, and Brian Arbogast. Congratulations!

“Easter is the only time of year, it is safe to put all your eggs in one basket.” ~unknown

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

