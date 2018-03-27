New Madison News: Holy Week: A time for hope and renewal

This Holy Week will culminate Sunday with worship at our community churches. It is the time for hope and renewal of spirit. In a world of terror attacks and war on innocent people, and in a world of concern for children as they board a morning school bus for a day of learning, it is healing to hear the story of Easter.

Worship in New Madison will be held at the Universalist Church and the Harrison Street Baptist Church at 10 a.m and the United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. The churches are all open to guests.

Egg hunts are fun events for youngsters. The Methodist Church will have an egg hunt at 10 a.m. at the church. The Baptist Church sponsored an egg hunt last weekend.

Baskets of chocolates and other favorites are a tradition. The colors of spring flowers in the church sanctuaries are welcome. It is time for families to gather and children to play. But it is the story of the Holy Week that brings faith for life’s renewal as spring brings sun and warming temperatures.

Remember the Legion’s Sunday chicken dinner was moved this month because of Easter. The popular dinners will be ready at noon on April 8. This year the annual spring market will be held on the same day. You can find baked goods to round out your meal. This is an important fundraiser for the auxiliary.

Another reminder for the FFA’s Clayton Murphy 5K race at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 14. All information if available at www.tri-village.k12.oh.us.

School is back in session on April 2 after a few days for a spring break.

Congratulations to Jared Buckley for being named to the first team, CCC basketball. Also congrats to Trey Frech who earned special mention. And a tip of the hat to the lady Patriots who continue to receive recognition for a strong performance this year. Maddie Downing and Lissa Siler were named first team CCC while Trisa Porter and Emma Printz were named to the second team, CCC. Andi Bietry made the CCC special mention team. The girls finished 11-1 in the CCC.

Tri-Village Elementary will be registering kindergarten students for the 2018-2019 school year starting on Tuesday, April 3. The registration packets are going to be available at the office Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you have a problem coming to the school, you should contact the school office. The deadline is May 2.

Enjoy Easter and ‘think’ spring!

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

