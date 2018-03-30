Versailles News: What is truth?

What is truth? These are the famous words of Pontius Pilate, who seemed to imply that truth was relative and not absolute. Pilate believed he held the power to mandate truth just as many lawmakers believe they can dictate truth with a statute or law. But truth is factual, real, universal and not subjective. Events, ideas, statements and actions cannot become true by simply declaring them so. Nor can immoral acts be made moral by legalizing them.

The scripture passage from John 8:32 reads, “The truth will set you free.” I believe most of us yearn for truth but find truth elusive. We long for the truth that will bring us social agreement, peace and harmony, for we know there can be no disagreement arising from that which is universal and unchanging. Truth is eternal. There would not be one truth for you and another truth for me. Truth transcends every generation, society, race, gender, and other barriers.

The tumult of this world seems sufficient proof that truth has been made personal, individual and subjective. Each of us has gone astray following our own opinion and ambition. We have become a rebellious society, finding it difficult for even two people to agree on anything.

So what is truth? We are back to the words of Pilate and although he didn’t want to hear the answer we do. Jesus said “I have come into the world to bear witness to the truth; everyone who is of the truth listens to my voice” (John 18:37). From this we learn that God is truth and if we look in the Merriam-Webster dictionary we discover the same definition—God is truth.

If each of us embraced “the truth” we couldn’t help but to live in unity. This world would become unrecognizable. There would be no deception, corruption, violence, or malice. It is a desirable goal worth intense contemplation.

Today is Good Friday; with a heavy, but joyful, and grateful heart, this weekend we celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ because by his holy cross he has redeemed the world. I wish each of you a blessed and beautiful Easter Sunday.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

This Saturday, March 31 is the Annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Versailles Vets Club. The event will be held at 2 p.m. at Heritage Park, it will be moved to the St. Denis Catholic Church parking lot if the park is too wet. Questions can be directed to Jerry Bey at 621-0363.

Sunday, April 8, Bessie Barga invites the public to help celebrate her 100th birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Brethren Home.

Happy birthday to Marcus Rhoades (1), Kim Groff, Zachary Edwards, Debra Reel, Jill Steinbrunner, Lurene Monnin, Myrna Gigandet, Laura Armock, Paula Moody, Kim Hecht, Bev Boerger, Diane Magoto, Julie Mangen, Matt Heffner, Jeff Lyme, Julie Schmitmeyer, Bud Overholser, Marla Spencer, Tessa Fine, Charlotte Rhoades, Grant Flory, Debbie Shively, Mike Shivley, Zac Rhoades, Jill Gehret, Jeremy Fine, Joan DeMange, Linda Brand, Larry Monnin, Kathy Voisard, Sandy DeLaet, Nick Beasley, Gary Curtis, and Colton Platfoot. Happy anniversary wishes to Danielle and Doug Myers (13), Kasey and Doug Christian (23), Carl and Mike Schuh (28), Bonnie and Jerry Bey (47), and Ginger and Paul Brubaker (51).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Alice Luthman, Richard Coffield, Dakota Miller, Shelli Sherman, John Harman, Dave Magoto, Bob Miller, Aiden Myers, Shorty Keller, Hazel Nickol, Margaret Hoehne, Marcy and Carl Stuck, Betty Brown, Lisa Zumberger, Lois Knapke, John Davis, Andy Zumberger, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Wanda Romie, Jack Borgerding, Alvira and Paul Marchal, Jane Huber, Earl Gigandet, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Linda Wilson, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join me in extending heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Sharon Rose (63), Marietta Goubeaux (72), Tony Gehret (75), Charles Edwards (76), Gary Foureman (80), and Vincent Fortkamp (85). Also remembering the lives of Sue Minnich, Margie Gehret, Shirley Ann Hoff, Virginia Braun, Pauline Martha Heath, Jack Munn, Bernadine Wendel, Iris Nickol, Joe Kenworthy, Virginia Gilmore, Norma Barga, Earl Baltes, Bob Guillozet, Edith Brandt, Dorothy Henry, Kenny Subler, Loretta Stammen, Sam Grabeman and all those held within our hearts, but not mentioned by name, as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Wisdom is only found in Truth” ~Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

“There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what is not true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true.” ~Soren Kierkegaard

“Three things cannot be long hidden; the sun, the moon, and the truth.” ~Budda

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

