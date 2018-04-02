Arcanum News: Springtime events coming soon

Arcanum’s Old Fashioned Days is coming, May 18-20. Organizers are accepting applications for craft vendors, antique vendors and direct sales for Arcanum Old Fashioned Days. Please email Jason Blackburn for an application at popscarparts@reagan.com . Organizers would like to thank the following businesses who have donated to this year’s Arcanum Old Fashioned days so far: Rumpke Waste & Recycling, Wintrow Signs & Designs, Flaig Lumber Company, Diane Evans State Farm Agent, Johnston Chiropractic Clinic, RJ Warner Insurance, Hamilton Auto Sales, LLC, Blue Spruce Realty, Inc., Cut Curl & Tan It Here, Belle Fiole Tanning & Spa, Creme de la Creme Cakery, SRS Engine Parts/Ohio Crankshaft, Weiland Jewelers, Benanzer Custom Homes NA, Inc, A. R. Winery, and Mote & Associates, Inc.

Put these dates on your calendar! The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society (AWTHS) will again this summer host “Coffee and Conversations.” You won’t want to miss these special events — On June 9, JoAnne Hill will share and reminisce; The Sutton Family will join them on July 14 and on August 11 Norma Baker, Betty Sease and Ruth Kepler will share and reminisce about the F-M School District District. More details will be made available in May; these events are free and open to the public starting at 10 a.m. at our historical society.

Coming to AWTHS May 3 at 7 p.m. – Jill Jack will perform in concert. This is a joint venture with the Darke County Center for the Arts. Jill Jack’s magical connection to her audience is the result of her generous artistry. By combining her gifts as a conceptual visionary with a warm gathering of musical influences, Jill touches that secret heart of ours with her melodies and lyrics. In her hometown of Detroit, she’s been lauded in equal measure to her talents: Since 1997 she’s won 41 Detroit Music Awards in every conceivable category that applies to a singer-songwriter. Much of this provincial success is due to her charming stage presence and emotive songwriting. For ticket information, please contact the Darke County Center for the Arts on their Facebook page or www.centerforarts.net or 937-547-0908.

Are you thinking Summer time? Farmers Market at Veteran’s Park? If you would like to participate please contact Sharon Troutwine. The market usually starts in June, every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon at 123 W. George in Arcanum. Organizers are interested in sellers with produce, baked goods, antiques, quality crafts and home made items, but not limited to these; however, no garage sale items are allowed. There is no fee, come and set up as you are able. Please share, organizers would love to see a quality farmers market here locally but that takes sellers and buyers!

Congrats are in order to the Arcanum 5th grade girls basketball team who won the Cross-County basketball tournament at Bradford, after being undefeated during the season. At Bradford, the Arcanum team defeated 12 teams, coming out victorious.

Coached by Travis and Megan Gibbons, the girls played number two team Mississinawa Blackhawks, the Lady Trojans ended up on top and winning by 1 point. Team members are Mora Menzie, Alivia Ellis, Rhianna Denniston, Emma Cantrell, Jordan Smith, Morgan Weaver, Mackenzie Byrne, Lexy Gibbons, and Brooke Anderson.

Easter came early this year, on April Fool’s day even! I hope you had a wonderful family gathering and enjoyed the blessings of the Resurrection. I hope you enjoy this poem –

The Jelly Bean Prayer. Red is for the blood He gave. Green is for the grass He made. Yellow is for the sun so bright. Orange is for the edge of night. Black is for the sins we made. White is for the grace He gave. Purple is for His hour of sorrow. Pink is for a new tomorrow. And handful of jelly beans, Colorful and sweet, Is a prayer, a promise, A loved one’s treat! Happy Resurrection Sunday!

“Spring is when you feel like whistling even with a shoe full of slush.” ~ Doug Larson

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

