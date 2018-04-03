New Madison News: Weather can play havoc on sports

April brings its showers but maybe it can hold off a while since March ended with buckets of rain! Lets dry out a bit.

The weather can play havoc with schedules in spring sports. Track and baseball and softball are all busy for the Tri-Village Patriots but you might want to check the school if skies are grey and clouds are forming. But spring is a great time to watch athletes.

Some things are sure for April. The American Legion will have a big day Sunday with the auxiliary’s spring market and the monthly chicken dinners. The auxiliary will offer cookies, pie and cake for a special dessert with your chicken dinners on April 8. Serving is at noon.

The Legion is planning a pasta meal at the end of the month so circle April 28 as the annual spaghetti dinner. This is all-you-can-eat and the menu offers bread sticks and salad with the pasta as well as a pudding dessert. All of this is $6. Serving begins at 5 p.m.

And plan to participate or watch the 5K race on April 14. Sponsored by the FFA it is the Clayton Murphy race. And if you are a runner mark the first Saturday in June for the 5K at the United Methodist Church.

Remember kindergarten registration at the school.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_dubbsshirleyPRINT.jpg

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

