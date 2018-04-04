Collaboration is key to strengthening access to services for Miami and Darke County residents

We all know the universal number to call in the event of an emergency but what about a non-emergency number that can help guide you to local resources, willing to help connect you with vital health and human services in times of need?

Whether it be seeking help with addiction treatment and recovery programs, a natural disaster or a personal crisis, a food pantry or veteran services, counties throughout Ohio are using a resource provided by the United Way, called 2-1-1, for information and local support.

Recently, I held a meeting in Miami County, one of the 18 counties yet to implement this resource. In attendance were United Way directors and staff, county commissioners and the Lima County United Way director, who is already using 2-1-1. We discussed bringing this service to Miami and Darke counties. I am pleased to help facilitate collaborative efforts between these counties in order to ensure this is made available here locally. As discussions about the specifics continue, we are all in agreement that these services will be an invaluable resource for area residents. I am hopeful that by working together we will get the job done.

At the Statehouse we work tirelessly to provide state funding to our local leaders to invest in community resources. Most recently we passed the state’s $2.6 billion capital budget which includes nearly $222 million to be invested in critical health and human services funding for youth services, developmental disabilities, mental health, addiction treatment and women’s health initiatives. As new resources and opportunities are made available, there’s a growing need to improve accessibility to them, and 2-1-1 is literally and figuratively there to answer the call.

By calling this number you can reach a specialist who can put you in touch with local organizations that provide wide variety of critical services.

To learn more about the program click here.

As always, I welcome your thoughts and ideas concerning this matter and others we discuss at the Statehouse. You can reach my office by phone at 614-466-6247 or by e-mail at Beagle@OhioSenate.gov. I look forward to hearing from you.

By Senator Bill Beagle Contributing Columnist

Senator Bill Beagle serves the people of Ohio’s 5th Senate District, which includes Miami and Preble Counties as well as portions of Montgomery and Darke Counties. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

