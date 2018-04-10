New Madison News: Legion members recognized in recent ceremony

Work continues on Main Street. The weather has been a factor but hopefully progress will be noticeable during this month of April. Everyone agrees it is worth the inconvenience for the improvements coming to the village.

Patriotic participation in the Laroy Farst Post 245, American Legion, was recognized at a recent ceremony when years of membership and service were honored. The program was part of the annual birthday dinner in March.

To serve for 70 years is noteworthy and locally two patriotic Americans marked that milestone. Ralph “Doc” Ruse of the Legion and Joan Eley of the Auxiliary are well known names in the community for their participation in programs and events over the years. Joan passed away shortly after the recognition.

Others who have served the community through the Legion and Auxiliary are Delbert Braund, marking his golden anniversary of membership, and John Tinkle celebrating 45 years. Both Thomas Hans and William Drew marked 25 years. From the Auxiliary it was 15 years of service and membership for Nancy Rexrode, Gwen Tinkle and Anita Stockton. Anita passed away shortly after the recognition.

And, Lowell Rhoades was honored for 50 years of membership but he was unable to attend.

All of these members served the nation and through the work and fellowship of the Legion and Auxiliary they continue serving the community.

The Auxiliary will be serving the spaghetti supper on Saturday, April 28, at 5 p.m. This “Italian night” will be featuring a homemade meat sauce with the pasta, bread sticks, tossed salad and pudding dessert. It is all-you-can-eat. Dinner is $6.

Congratulations to the Tri-Village High School cheerleaders! An important part of the festivities at ballgames, the cheerleaders took 4th place in district six at the OAASA state contest. Under the coaching of Danielle Bourne and Kelsey Keen the following girls were participants: Kayla Burke, Macy Schepis, Breeanna Wilson, Phoebe Campbell, Madison Green, Grace Engel, Logan Brooks, Loraleigh Waters, Lauren Driver, Chloe Sullenbarger, and Trinity Powell.

Lets hope for a blue sky and sunshine Saturday as the FFA sponsors the Clayton Murphy 5K race.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

