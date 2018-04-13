Versailles News: Hobbies have character

Hobbies can be enjoyable for people of all ages and a great stress reliever. Hobbies provide a physical and mental outlet for improving one’s well-belling and happiness. Furthermore hobbies can assist with creativity, memory, relaxation, self-esteem, focus, patience, confidence and elevate one’s mood and attitude.

Hobbies can ward off depression, anxiety and memory loss. Engaging in a hobby has been found to increase serotonin levels (the feel-good brain chemical), elevating a person’s mood and increasing their psychological health. There are also studies that show social hobbies, which might include travel groups and clubs have a positive effect on the recovery and remission of cancer survivors.

Consider sharing your talent with a shut in or conducting a class to demonstrate your hobby at the library or nursing home. Sharing hobbies can be most rewarding, especially when they are shared with others who might welcome the opportunity to do something of purpose. As individuals we know the feeling of purpose is powerful, rewarding and yet humbling. I know there are area folks that make mats and rosaries, which are distributed through the local churches to other countries. This is a very noble hobby.

Although many sporting hobbies can be expensive, there are hobbies that you can actually get paid to perform such as; dog walking, pet grooming, dog training, auto mechanics, auto detailing, rideshare, cooking and baking, sewing and alterations, quilting, knitting, carpentry, web designing, painting and drawing, interior decorating, house cleaning, snow removal, handyman repairs, landscaping, gardening/farmers market, fitness trainer, yoga instructor, photography, catering, house sitting, and personal shopping.

An individual’s personal hobbies tell a lot about themselves, therefore, when picking a hobby, you should consider the benefits of the hobby, for instance, a bible study or book club will provide insight, stimulate, educate, and create social interaction with others. Just as taking up a sport or fitness class challenges one’s agility, strength, endurance, and strategic skills. To clear one’s mind and relax one might choose a hobby like scrapbooking or journaling, while learning a foreign language or how to play a musical instrument can actually increase one’s IQ by as much as seven points. Other hobbies that increase brain power include working cross word puzzles, play cards, reading, mediation and even regular exercise.

Today I received an email from one of my retired cousins whose hobbies include golf and multimedia gadgetry. I enjoy hearing from him because he always has incredible insight. I thought perhaps you might enjoy his words of wisdom therefore I am sharing his most recent email below.

We had a power cut at our house this morning and my PC, laptop, TV, DVD, iPad and my new surround sound music system were all shut down. Then I discovered that my mobile phone battery was dead and to top it off it was raining outside, so I couldn’t play golf. I went into the kitchen to make coffee and then I remembered that this also needs power, so I sat and talked with my wife for a couple of hours… She seems like a nice person.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Saturday the FFA is offering a limited amount of carry out Pork Dinners beginning at 4:30 until sold out, in the front parking lot of the Versailles Schools off State Route 121. Meals are $8 each. For advanced tickets call Mrs. Wuebker at 423-2369.

Sunday at 2 p.m. there will be an Open to the Public Sheephead Card Tourney downstairs at the Versailles Vets Club.

Happy birthday to Maggie Brewer (97), George Klipstine (93), Kate Hartzell, Amanda Vencill, Joanna Cruz, Cory Donbrock, Blake Brewer, Natalie Klosterman, Katie Huwer, Ted Blakeley, Lacey Henninger, Nicole Meyers, Bob Magoto, John Poeppelman, Mackenzie Berning, Emily McClure, Jenna McClure, Angie Bruns, Grace Ruhenkamp, Kari Mangen, Cheryl Pothast, Ben Gilmore, Julie Deeter, Cathy Graves, Phil Mangen, Wendi Wilson, James Magoto, Eileen Prenger, Jared Turner, Jerry Wilker, Megan Ward, Trevor Mescher, Mark Cordonnier, Dane Cromwell, Melynda Moore, Hayden Shields, Janet Luthman, and Ethan Shields as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Jill and Eric Rhoades (8), Cristy and Pastor Kelly Moody (24), Kathy and Steve Monnin (25), Diane and Stanley Niekamp (26), Ann and Mitch Eiting, Anne and Rob Klamar (26), Jane and Dale Meier, Donna and Glenn Monnin (48), Judy and Ron Hoelscher (52), Barb and Bill Ahrens (53), and Vickie and Al Hetrick (54).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Alice Luthman, Richard Coffield, Dakota Miller, Michelle Sherman, John and Miriam Harman, Dave Magoto, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Margaret Hoehne, Marcy and Carl Stuck, Lucy Hole, Esther Eiting, Connie Hoehne, Betty Brown, Lisa Zumberger, Lois Knapke, John Davis, Andy Zumberger, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Wanda Romie, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Jane and Louie Huber, Earl Gigandet, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Linda Wilson, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join me in extending ourheartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Mary Isenhouer (93) and also in remembering the lives of Lydia Schoen, Barb Agne, Yvonne Ridenour, Zeno “Bud” Sutter, Marion “Red” Grillot, Dorothy Rhoades, Bertha McEldowney, Georgetta Monnin, Denny Winner, Betty Magoto, Bernard Shappie, Erna Voisard, Collette Weaver, Paul Rike, Shirley Cordonnier, Gordon Yount, Edward Stephan, Dale Snyder, Roger Magoto, Bernice Paulus, Dorothy Barga, Helen Fullenkamp, Jeff Dirksen, Mike Sirch, Edna Wilt, Ruth Oliver, Gene Cooley, Glen Shappie, Lucille Coffield, Val Francis, Della Kueterman, Gary Hess, Richard Wuebker, Norman Bubeck, Marinus Ruschau, Esther Baltes and all those held in our hearts, but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“Find a hobby that helps you become the best person you are capable of becoming” ~C. Edwards

“Actively and passionately pursue your hobby and you will live life to the fullest.” ~S. Amelia

“Hobbies make us who we are, choose wisely.” ~C. Edwards

“Hobbies are luxuries that define us better than our occupation ever could.”

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

