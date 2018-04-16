Arcanum News: The circus is coming to Arcanum!

Have you heard? The Circus is coming, the circus is coming! Thanks to the sponsorship by the Arcanum Business Association, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, America’s Favorite Big Top Circus is coming to Arcanum on Monday, April 30 to the Arcanum Ball Park located at 213 S. High Street with scheduled performances at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Now in its 33rd edition, C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment. This authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on National Geographic’s Explorer TV series, Entertainment Tonight, The Los Angeles Times, The Chicago Tribune, Arizona Highways Magazine. It has also been featured on the A&E Special: Under the Big Top and most recently, On the Road with Circus Kids, a Nickelodeon special featured on the Nick News Program.

Bring your friends and family out circus morning to watch as a familiar place in your town is transformed into a bustling Circus City. Activity swirls around the grounds as animals are unloaded, the Big Top is erected, and rigging is prepared for performances later in the day. Enjoy the magic and tradition of the American Circus with your family and create memories that will last a lifetime. Between 9:30 and 10 a.m. come watch the raising of the Big Top, then stay for the free Tour. This presentation offers a unique face-to-face opportunity for families, schools, and interested community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus family and includes a walking tour of the circus grounds. Learn interesting facts about our performers, the history of our show and the different species of animals in our Circus Family.

In this presentation they will also address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care all of their animals receive. In recent years the Tent Raising and Morning Tour has become a popular program for families and interested community members. It is presented in a way everyone, young and old can learn many interesting facts about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus Family. This is a special part of Circus Day that should not be missed! On circus day, the performers bring the magic of the circus to life in each 90-minute performance.

This year’s lineup includes an All-Star group of performers and entertainers that include: Miss Simone and her breath taking single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s proud “ Big & Little” prancing ponies, The Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Natalie’s American Eskimo Escapades, Miss Georgia displaying flexability to the extreme and for the first time, the Wheel of Destiny & Tight Rope by The Perez Family. But, lets not forget our favorite performing Jungle Cats, Soloman, Delilah & Francis, presented by Mr. Trey Key, that will certainly have you on the edge of your seats! All accompanied by original music composed by the talented, Matt Margucci from Los Angeles, California. Our performers are sure to amaze, delight and entertain the audience members of all ages beyond your wildest imagination. The costumes alone are certainly of Las Vegas quality.

You can save money by purchasing your tickets in advance at the following locations in Arcanum at Suttons, Belle Fiole Tanning & Spa, Greenville National Bank, Orme Hardware, Second National Bank, and Fourman’s Variety Store. Prices for advance tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors (65 and over) and children ages 2 to 12, children under 2 are always free. On show day tickets will be $13 for adults and $8 for seniors and children. Reserve your tickets early and save. For more information or to reserve discount tickets call 866 BIG TOP 6. Reservations will be available even on

show day but, only at this number till 4 p.m. Monday – Friday, Central Time. Circus Day Schedule (times may vary) Between 9:30 and 10 a.m.– Tent Raising and free Tour 4 p.m. Midway Box Office Opens (pony rides, moonbounce, concessions and more) First Show 5 to 6:30 p.m. Second Show 7:3 to 9 p.m.

See you at the circus!

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column.

