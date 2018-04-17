Amish Cook: Gloria opens the mailbag

Mail time has always been a highlight at our house. When Daddy comes home from work at 3:30, he stops at the mailbox to bring in themail. A common question after greeting him at the door is, “Did anything good come in the mail today?” As you can imagine, Julia andAustin are right there to help open envelopes. Julia is at the age where she’s not fond of opening only another credit card offer oradvertisement, she likes opening “good mail.”

Thanks to all of you who have taken the time to add cheer to our days by sending a note or card our way. We love hearing from you. Itmakes me feel like I know my friends who I am writing to each week! Also, a special thanks to those of you who put in the efforts ofsending a package. If only you could see Julia and Austin as they sit on the kitchen floor with butter knives, cutting the tape from a boxand excitedly opening the flaps, then best of all, exclaiming over the contents. It is quite important that no packages get opened untilboth Austin and Julia are there to help!

Certainly, we do feel blessed and unworthy for everything that has been sent our way and don’t want anyone to feel obligated in anyway.

A special thanks to a reader and friend, Virginia, who crocheted a gorgeous afghan and sent it as a baby gift a couple weeks beforeElijah was born. I chose to drape it over the rocker in our bedroom before Elijah’s birth as a reminder and encouragement that babydear will be arriving soon! By the way, Virginia, I lost your mailing address, I apologize. The same is true for Joe and Karen Giaquint (myeditor tracked them down to Citrus County, Florida, so thank you!). Unfortunately, the box with the goodies you sent got disposedbefore I copied your address! Julia and Austin had a blast opening your package with the sleepers and onesies for Elijah and stuffedanimals for the other four children. The little rabbit Julia picked out is named Karen after you! Each night Austin sleeps with his preciouslittle rabbit named “Pie Pie.” He said it’s kinda like Cutie Pie.

Pamela from Deleware, Ohio, who has been a teacher for years, has shared quite a few educational games and puzzles with ourchildren, much to their delight. Julia and Austin are both of the age where they learn so fast. I’m impressed with the idea of having themplay games that teach them new things and stimulate their love for learning.

With our five darlings, I can’t be as active with going away as easily as I used to; therefore, something such as hearing from friends isan extra treat.

Daniel just now came home with the mail. Julia beamed with delighted as Daniel handed her an envelope addressed to her from“Auntie” Norma, who lives in Lebanon, Ohio. She was impressed with the stickers and handbag she discovered in it. We were very sorrythough, to read that her husband passed on. Norma, you will be in my thoughts and prayers in the days to come.

We are just so thankful to all of the readers from places as diverse as Seminole, Oklhoma; Fort Wayne-Angola, Indiana; Mount Gilead,Ohio, and more who have sent us cards, letters and notes!

Perhaps sharing a recipe that a reader had given to me would fit in well with this column. Lisa from London, Ohio, copied off some ofher recipes for us to try. I was especially intrigued with the mini cheesecake one. Ever since I was a little girl, I had a crush on anythingcute and dainty. These definitely fall into that category! They are perfect for a tea party.

MINI-CHEESECAKES

24 vanilla wafers

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese

3/4 cup white sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Pie filling or fresh fruit for topping

Place wafers flat side down in cupcake liners that have been placed in a cupcake pan. Beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Addremaining ingredients, beat well. Fill muffin cups 3/4 full. Place pan on a cookie sheet, then bake at 375 degrees for 17 to 20 minutes oruntil set. Cool 20 minutes, then refrigerate. Top with your favorite pie filling or fresh fruit. Enjoy!

By Gloria Yoder The Amish Cook

Gloria is Amish and lives in a rural horse and buggy settlement in Illinois. Readers with questions or comments can write to Gloria at P.O. Box 157, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

