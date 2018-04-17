New Madison News: Town helps one in need

Small town life is usually quiet. But neighbors and friends in small towns often reach to their hearts and reach into pockets when one of our own needs attention. Action is taken.

That is what happened recently when a quarter auction was held to benefit Michelle George. The event was held at the school and was under the leadership of good friends and family. Michelle has a neurological issue that changed her life. An active wife, mom and hairdresser, she is now looking for medical answers to her condition.

About 100 donations for the auction helped to make the event successful. The full house enjoyed the bidding and Michelle and Troy want to thank everyone who participated,“My thanks is more than words can say.” It gave Michelle a boost to know she has so many friends. You can send Michelle a card or note at 2241 Mills Rd., New Madison.

Plans for the Camp Growth program at the United Methodist Church are underway. Now is the time to jot on your calendars the times being planned for community children to become involved in this event that gives youngsters a positive place to share fun and learning. The program is designed to keep young minds active in summer. If you have a child in grades K-6, take advantage of participating in a successful event. The New Madison Public Library works with Camp Growth to enrich the time.

Here are the dates: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays—June 19-28 and July 10-19. There will be a break for the July 4th week.

The day will be filled with lessons and refreshers in math, reading, science, team building, engineering, history, music, art and Bible Study. Children will be with the appropriate age group. Lots of fun and free lunch is planned with Stephanie Baumgardner as director. She is a Tri-Village teacher and led Camp Growth last year. She can answer questions at campgrowth@gmail.com and by phone at 937-459-2616.

The annual 5K race will be held June 2nd at the United Methodist Church. The race is part of the Darke Wellness program.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

