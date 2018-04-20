Versailles News: Think Spring

Yes Virginia, there is a Spring. Spring lives in the hopes and dreams of every soul that longs for the chance of rebirth. It lives in the resurgence of nature; the daffodils, tulips and hyacinths that bravely emerges from each’s individual bulb, (an underground storage unit or a sepulcher of sorts) unearthing the ground in which it had been doubly entombed in complete unaware of adversity fulfilling its purpose and perpetude.

Spring lives in the cheery and optimistic sounds of birds gathering and building their abodes of twigs, grass and other tangible materials that will provide them with shelter, warmth, and protection as they exhibit blind faith by preparing for a vulnerable new generation of offspring.

Spring even appears in the last snowfall of the year, the unevenness of temperatures, the last cold of the season and the winter blahs, as we are reminded it’s always darkest before the dawn. The last struggles of winter serves as a reminder that soon our lives must be balanced between planting gardens and crops, manicuring lawns, pruning shrubs and hedges, and tending to all outside duties attributed to the fertile growing season while maintaining our home and family responsibilities and including time in the sun for picnics, boating, and other socializing and sun loving activities.

But most of all spring exists in the hearts of those who believe and proclaim in the joyous resurrection Sunday, known to us as Easter Sunday. From what seemed lost, barren, dead, and foreboden arose new life, forgiveness, eternal hope, and endless Alleluias of lasting Glory. This is the spring that can never be erased, removed, rewritten, forgotten, ignored or denied.

Spring is the season for rebirth, renewal and regrowth. Spring wakes us, nurtures us and revitalizes us. If we are prisoners of the calendar then we expect spring to present itself on our terms. We become anxious and miss the jubilation of the season. Please do not lose heart; spring should be the season of mercy not simply the time period from March 20 – June 21. Rejoice and be glad! Adorn your doors and tables with springtime flowers, wear spring colors, greet each day with a smile upon your face but make sure all that you do comes from the heart. A heart filled with hope and the promise of things not seen.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

You have until the remainder of this month to rid yourself of old electronic equipment at the Worch Library Recycling Drive. Technology Specialist Paul will be on staff to erase computer drives before they are recycled. Just drop your devices on the designated table inside the lobby.

Tuesday, May 8 is the Ohio Primary Election. Ohio has a nice website to help you find the necessary information about the candidates, the election calendar, absentee voting, and election results at https://www.sos.state.oh.us/

This is prom season, with this weekend and next weekend being the busiest in our area. Please use extra caution and tolerance when traveling.

Happy birthday to Fr. David Vincent (80), Pastor Gordon Jones (88), Alma Bruns, Ruby Hayes, Donna Grillot, Emily Clark, Sabrina Leach, Cassie Leach, Sue Mohler, Lauren Flory, Jenn Wysocki, Kregg Litten, Tim Miller, Renee Seibert, Karen Mescher, Joyce Kittel, Lori Ricketts, Matt Monnin, Dan Franks, Kami Schmitmeyer, Sol Bulcher, Krystal Lewis, Roger Bowersock, Darin Whittington, Brian Henry, Nichole Frantz, Julie Magoto, Randy Magoto, Ed Larson, Shiela Didier, Melisa Heitkamp, Deanne Rhoads, Ed Monnin, Nic Zumberger, Hillary Monnin, Bambi McClure, Bethany Jones, Jude Collins, Bob Buxton, Wesley Bruns, Joe Taylor, Sandy Noggle, as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Laura and Ron Turner (11), Tiffany and Chad Potter (14), Jenni and Steve Shields (16), Jeanne and Dennis Johnson (20), Tami and Steve Shrock (27), Stacy and Fred Poeppelman (30), Sylvia and Larry Henry (40), Joan and Gene Epperly (46), and Connie and Ted Schmitmeyer (52).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for the many who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges, and especially for Larry Brown, Lester (Benny) Bernholt), Tracey Sowards, Hazel Nickol, Lester Bernholt, Donnie Butsch, Scarlet Unrast, Tami Russell, Jenni Meyer, Lisa Guillozet Zumberger, Donna Apple, Marcia Davidson, Alice Luthman, Richard Coffield, Dakota Miller, Michelle Sherman, John and Miriam Harman, Dave Magoto, Patricia Borchers, Bob Miller, Iona Gariety, Loretta Bey, Steve Bey, Aiden Myers, Margaret Hoehne, Marcy and Carl Stuck, Lucy Hole, Esther Eiting, Connie Hoehne, Betty Brown, Lisa Zumberger, Lois Knapke, Claire Owens, Angie Keiser, Jerry Paulus, Janice Berger, Janet Folkerth, Beverly Brown, Cyril Frantz, Denny Subler, Wanda Romie, Jack Borgerding, Alvira Marchal, Jane and Louie Huber, Earl Gigandet, Pooch Barga, Chris Apple, Ruth Wirrig, Wilma Heiby, Linda Wilson, Carl DeMange, Mary Seman, Marge Prakel, Mary Batty, Norma Magoto, Betty Kremer, Denny Grilliot, Virginia Smith, Anabelle Subler, Lois Youngker, Barb Goubeaux, Eileen Rahm, Cyril Voisard Samantha Smith and those not mentioned by name who are recuperating, hospitalized, homebound and/or in need of our prayers.

Please join me in extending heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Dale Monnin (65), Jerome Oliver (83), and Helen Berger Council (89). Also remembering the lives of Gary Hemmelgarn, Betty Rindler, Martha Borchers, and Zeno “Bud” Sutter, Doug Gehret, Sue Gorrell, Nick Barhorst, David Isenhouer, Chuck Thompson, Leona Dickey, Delbert Grilliot, Deloris Hesson, Hazel Matthieu, Anna Henry, Glen Rismiller, Vern Winner, Lewis Kremer, Helen DeMange, Nick Grillot, Todd Prenger, Ruth Francis, Frances Gasson, Edward Stephan, Andrew Kunk, Joan Gigandet, Eileen (Hartings) Schulze, Herman Smith and all those held in our hearts, but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

“If we have no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant”~ Anne Bradstreet

“The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day he created spring.” ~Bernard Williams

“If there were no other sign of spring the cross would be sufficient.” ~C. Edwards

By Kathy Magoto Versailles News

Kathy Magoto is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Friday Versailles community column. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

