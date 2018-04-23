Arcanum News: Victory Run coming to Arcanum

The Arcanum High School Cheerleaders are sponsoring the Arcanum High School 5K Victory Run on Saturday, May 26 at 9 a.m. This is a fundraiser for the cheerleaders and will help to defray the cost of camp, uniforms, and competitions for the 2018-2018 school year.

The race will begin at the AHS track, travel through Ivester Park, weave through historical downtown Arcanum, and finish back at the track. Walkers are welcome! Entrants will have 90 minutes to finish the course. Entry fees are $20 with a t-shirt (registration must be received by May 5 to guarantee a shirt) or $15 without a t-shirt.

Awards will be given for the top 3 finishers in each age category for males and females. Overall awards will also be given for the top male and top female finisher. Registration forms are available at AB Local School offices and at some area businesses. You can also register online at https://www.goodtimesraces.com/Race/OH/Arcanum/AHS5KVictoryRun. Organizers are also asking local businesses to sponsor the race. If your business would like to sponsor them, please contact the AHS Cheerleading Coach, Lauren Brandenburg at 937-564-0646.

Did you get your tickets yet? Thanks to the sponsorship by the Arcanum Business Association, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, America’s Favorite Big Top Circus is coming to Arcanum on Monday, April 30 to the Arcanum Ball Park located at 213 S. High Street with scheduled performances at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

You can save money by purchasing your tickets in advance at the following locations in Arcanum at Suttons, Belle Fiole Tanning & Spa, Greenville National Bank, Orme Hardware, Second National Bank, and Fourman’s Variety Store. Prices for advance tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors (65 and over) and children ages 2 to 12, children under 2 are always free. On show day tickets will be $13 for adults and $8 for seniors and children. Reserve your tickets early and save. For more information or to reserve discount tickets call 866 BIG TOP 6. Reservations will be available even on show day but, only at this number till 4 p.m. Monday – Friday, Central Time. Circus Day Schedule (times may vary) Between 9:30 and 10 a.m.– Tent Raising and free Tour 4 p.m. Midway Box Office Opens (pony rides, moonbounce, concessions and more) First Show 5:-6:30 p.m. Second Show 7:30-9: p.m.

The ABA would like to thank the following sponsors of the circus – Greenville National Bank, Belle Fiole Tanning & Spa, Millers Tavern, Suttons Supervalu, Billers Stamps & Engraving, Orme Hardware, Hi Tec Automotive, Troutwine Insurance Agency, Kreitzer Funeral Home, H & H Custom Cabinets, Kreusch Chiropractic, Graves-Fearon Insurance Agency, Roth & Company, RJ Warner Insurance, Herbal Reflexsions, Lyle Bixler Realty, T & C Motorsports, H & H Custom Cabinets, Troutwine Auto Sales, Bechtol Plumbing & Huston’s Restaurant.

Vendors are still needed for the Arcanum’s Farmer Market this summer in Veteran’s Park. The Farmer’s Market will start in June on Saturday Mornings at 123 W. George Street (next to Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society). Call Sharon Troutwine for details 692-5128. Produce, baked goods and hand-made items are wanted.

Arcanum-Butler Schools is excited to announce an update on the capital campaign on the construction of a new 18,000 square foot building that will house space for community activities, athletic training, and agricultural education classes. It’s been another positive week as our Fundraising Silo has now topped the $800,000 mark thanks to several personal donations and a generous local business donation, to be announced at a later date. Presently the goal of $1 Million is in site – a total of $813,120 has been raised.

It’s not too late to join in and help them make the final push to get our total to $1 million for our fundraising campaign. Payments can be made in cash, check or by credit card. Donations can be made over a 3-year period also which allows families and businesses to spread the pledge out over time. They have also had people pledge an amount that they will give upon receipt of their tax refund or some in our farming community have pledged to donate late next fall or early winter towards the end of the year. Information can be found at the district website, including donor levels and methods of giving. If you would like to donate you can do it online via the school website: http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/ or contact the Superintendent’s office at 937/692-5174.

Maggie Isabell Mae Greve was born April 11 at 2:49 p.m. weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. Maggie is the fourth child for former AHS graduate, Joshua Greve and his wife Jodie. Maggie is welcomed home by her siblings Micah, Malachi, and Melodie. Josh is the oldest son of Pastor Greg Greve and his wife Terri of Arcanum. This is the eleventh grandchild for Terri and Greg and the sixth granddaugther! Congratulations to the family!

You matter! “Surround yourself with the dreamers and the doers, the believers and the thinkers, but most of all, surround yourself with those who see the greatness within you, even when you don’t see it yourself.“ ~anonymous

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_IMG_3203-3.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.