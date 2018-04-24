New Madison News: Upcoming village events

The street is open through New Madison. Route 121 is open and access to homes, church and businesses has resumed.

Italian night is coming Saturday as the auxiliary of the American Legion cooks spaghetti and you-can-enjoy-all-you want for a reasonable $6. The homemade sauce is a hit and you will also have salad, bread sticks and a dessert. Serving begins at 5 p.m. Proceeds help the ladies support many community and service projects.

School news includes wrapping up kindergarten registration on May 2. It is required for the little ones starting their educational journey. The elementary office is open from 7:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.

Sports physicals are scheduled. Students entering grade seven and those through grade 12 have two dates at Family Health in Greenville. Athletes can have check ups from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on May 3 or May 14. You pre register through the school’s athletic office. The cost is $10.

The Mobile Dentist will be visiting Tri-Village on Thursday, May 10. The dental check ups begin at 8 a.m. Forms to participate in this program are in the office and clinic. Information is available at jodi_fritz@tri-village.k12oh.us.

Looking ahead, keep the 5K race on your calendar. The annual race had over 100 participants last year at the United Methodist Church. It is set for June 2. It is part of the Darke County Wellness program.

Thanks to Lisa Garland for service to the village. She stepped down from the mayor’s job. She has served since 2015 and was a member of the council for six years. Congratulations to Monyca Schlechty as she begins the duties of mayor.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

