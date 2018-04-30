Arcanum News: Alumni scholarships awarded

The 2018 Alumni Scholarship Recipients were award at the Trojan Alumni Homecoming last weekend. Congratulations to this year’s Alumni Scholarship Recipients – each of the following seniors will receive a $1,000 scholarship this year: Samantha Aukerman (Bowling Green State University), Madison Goubeaux (The University of Dayton), Paige Kreusch (Wright State University), Julia McCullough (Indiana University East), and Sarah Riley (West Virginia University). Since 1966 the Arcanum Alumni Association has awarded 148 scholarships worth over $102,900!

Thank you to all of the local business scholarship donors: Brumbaugh Fruit Farm, Dr. Doug Riffell, Emerick Machine & Tool, Fullenkamp’s Frenchtown Trailer Sales, Garbig & Schmidt, LLC, Greenville Federal Bank, Jafe Decorating, Inc., Jim Buchy, Kirby’s Butcher Shop, Martin’s Concessions, Modern Impressions, Mote & Associates, Ryan C. Cherry, DDS, Second National Bank, Troutwine Auto Sales, Inc., and Wayne Builders Supply.

The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will host the Salem Quartet on Sunday, May 6 at 6 p.m. The quartet consists of: Dave Mittlesteadt, baritone, was born and raised right here in Dayton and graduated from Northmont High School. Dave has always stayed active in church choirs, but this Southern Gospel music and quartet singing is a brand new experience. And he loves it!

Herb Peer, bass, was born in South Bend, Indiana. Herb graduated from Bethel College, Indiana and earned a Master’s Degree in education from Indiana University. Herb sang with the concert choir, of which he served as president, and with the Envoys quintet at Bethel College, with the One Way Singers in the mid-70s and with the Atonement quartet for many years at his previous church. He has also sung in various choirs over the years. Dan Garner, our lead, was born and raised in Akron. After graduating from High School, he joined the US Air Force and served for 10 years. Dan went on to earn a BA from North Greenville College in Tigerville, South Carolina. As a vocal major he had the opportunity to sing with the college’s choir, barbershop quartet and many ensembles. Dan has served several churches since 1993 as a Music Minister/Worship Pastor and Youth Minister.

Dyan Garner, tenor, was born at Chanute AFB in Rantoul, Illinois and as a military brat had the opportunity to live in several states. Dyan has had the opportunity to serve at several churches as a Minister to Youth, Children and Families. Dyan and her husband Dan have been singing together in Southern Gospel trios and quartets since 1995.

The public is invited to come and enjoy the music of the Salem Quartet. The church is located at the west edge of Pitsburg, Ohio, at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road. Refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the concert.

The 2018 Old Fashioned Days festival in Arcanum is quickly approaching for the weekend of Friday, May 18, Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20. The Arcanum-Business Association is still accepting reservations for craft vendors and direct sales reps for Old Fashioned Days. Only one direct sales rep accepted per company. At this time, only street space is available and you must provide your own tent, table, chairs and extension cords. Booth spaces are 10 foot by 10 foot. If you are interested in a booth space please email Jason Blackburn at: popscarparts@reagan.com or call 937-621-2166.

Arcanum High School Prom was held this past Saturday night at The Learning Place in Piqua, Ohio. AHS recently announced their Prom Court for 2018. King Candidates are Isaiah Baker, Andrew Baker, Brendin Gillem, Dylan Lumpkin, Alex Weiss, Kaleb Shilt, and Cole Spitler. Queen Candidates are Kayla Riegla, Julia McCullough, Makayla Bailey, Alexandria Less, Elle Siculan, Paige Kreusch, and Ashlynn Farmer. The Junior Court includes Tanner Delk, Trevor Fry, Kaden McCoy, Lane Byrne, Wade Meeks, Sasha Derringer, Erykah Hutcheson, Lauren Lumpkin, Sadie Sink, and Jenna Haney.

Vendors are still needed for the Arcanum’s Farmer Market this summer in Veteran’s Park. The Farmer’s Market will start in June on Saturday Mornings at 123 W. George Street (next to Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society). Call Sharon Troutwine for details 692-5128. Produce, baked goods and hand-made items are wanted.

“Sweet April showers – Do spring May flowers.” ~Thomas Tusser

“Every spring is the only spring – a perpetual astonishment.” ~ Ellis Peters

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

