New Madison News: Class reunion coming up

Time to move down memory lane for a short visit. It is alumni time, and classmates from the past are gearing up for renewed hugs, handshakes and shoulder taps. Many of the honored classes will travel a distance, and locals will make the effort to be at the May 19 reunion.

Classes honored will be 1943, 1968, l993 and 2018.

It will be the golden year for the class of 1968.

Delight Catering once again will serve the meal. Appetizers will be ready at 4:30 p.m. with registration starting at 4 p.m. Dinner begins at 6 p.m.

Plan ahead and register by May 14. If you did not get the card for reservations, send the check of $15.50 per meal to Monyca Schlechty, 106 Union Drive, New Madison Ohio, 45346. You can find information at www.newmadisonalumni.org or at www.trivillagealumni.org.

Thanks to those who are sponsoring the 5K race June 2. The United Methodist Church will host the runners with the race beginning at 9 a.m.

Proceeds are used for local missions including Camp Growth a summer event for all community children from pre-K to sixth grade. This four-week program can help your child forget summer boredom and serve to keep them mentally involved in some academic refresher classes and fun and fellowship. There is no fee, and lunch is provided. It has proven fun and successful over the past three summers.

There will be flyers from school so keep an eye on your child’s backpack.

It is time for May with school winding down this academic year and graduation parties on the calendar. Don’t forget Mother’s Day. And surely we can soon put some flowers safely in the ground, and oh yes, get those crops out!

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

