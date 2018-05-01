Amish Cook: Trip plans lead to worries

Hi to all of you. How I would love meeting you all in person. Amazing how one can “get to know” people without actually meeting them! By now I feel like I know some of you quite well!

We have plans this weekend of traveling to Ohio, where Daniel’s cousin is getting married. And in case you have the same question everyone else is asking, whether we’re taking all the children or not, “Yes, we are planning to take all of them with us. We didn’t know which of them we’d want to leave here, so we decided we’ll just make an adventure out of it and all go!”

Thankfully we were able to hire a bus driver who will be taking us. Traveling by bus is much easier with five little children than going with a van. Julia and Austin were thrilled for the chance to have a bus ride, especially since we’ll be traveling with their little cousins and other friends. Hopefully, the six-and-a-half-hour trip will pass swiftly with starting off at 3 a.m. Ya, the children are all supposed to sleep soundly on the bus until daybreak! With me being the type who has a tendency to worry about things, I can just imagine one of my little ones letting out a loud shriek just after everyone else has settled down for naps and awaken the entire busload including other sleeping babies! Thank God for my calm, steady husband who isn’t worried a bit and thinks everything will turn out just fine! I can just hear him say, “It’s OK if not everything goes perfectly. Children do cry at times. That’s just part of life!”

“OK, thanks Daniel, I really did need to hear that. Now what about restless little ones in a wedding with 500 guests and you feel like everyone is watching you as you make your way out to the nursery for the fourth time in an hour?” Hmmm… I think this mamma needs to quit worrying about the days ahead and what people may think and start refocusing on the One who is able to direct and bless each step! In reality, God has miraculously provided in less than ideal situations each time as I trusted him to show us the way.

Anyway, I should be heading to bed. Everyone else is sound asleep and since I get to be on night duty with our two baby boys that need to be fed during the night, I try to not go to bed too late. Thanks to my dear hubby, who takes over when the boys, who are our little morning birds with their “wake up song,” are ready to rise and shine before we are! That is my time to pop in ear plugs and sleep a while longer. Of course, Daniel is always concerned that I get a nap in during the day, since my nights are a bit choppy, which has been a bit more of an issue these days with Mr. Flu Bug who has been working on giving the children coughs, colds and fevers this past week! We hope and pray that we’ll all be healthy, ready to spend time with our Ohio family.

Good night to you all and may you also be blessed by the providence of God as you cry out to him!

As for a recipe, perhaps we’ll go with the mashed potatoes that are traditionally served at Amish weddings, which we’ll be having on Saturday at the wedding.

AMISH WEDDING MASHED POTATO

4 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup butter (1 stick) plus 2 pounds for browning

1/2 can evaporated milk

Hot milk to right consistency

Salt (1 1/2 tablespoons or to taste)

Potatoes

Browned butter for serving

Fill a six-quart kettle with diced and peeled potatoes. Add 1 1/2 inches of water, turn on high until boiling. Turn the heat down and simmer until they are fork tender. Once they are tender, they are ready to be drained and mashed. Then put half stick of butter and half cup milk in the bottom of the six quart kettle before you put in the finished mashed potatoes. For the browned butter, take two pounds of butter in a saucepan and cook over medium heat until just browned. Top with browned butter before serving.

By Gloria Yoder The Amish Cook

Gloria is Amish and lives in a rural horse and buggy settlement in Illinois. Readers with questions or comments can write to Gloria at P.O. Box 157, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

