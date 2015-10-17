Sweet and Sassy: Son pens highlights of his life

I think I mentioned it a time or 20, but son Jamie likes to write and he likes to express his feelings when he does it.

As a gift to him, as Monday as his 40th birthday, I told him I would let him put the following into my column. He titled it some of the highlights of his life, and the countdown begins:

10. Seeing Aroldis Chapman [of the Cincinnati Reds] twice in person. That was really something else. Each time, I’d see him I thought I was going to jump out of my skin.

9. Getting to see Alabama [country music band] in concert. There is a reason why you should never say never. This is one of the reasons. I never thought I’d get to go see them.

8. Playing the tambourine with Spittin’ Image at Annie Oakley Days. Thank you, guys!

7. Mr. [Mike] Appleman and Mr. [Bill] Merz, two of my former teachers. They contacted me through my mom’s Facebook and I thank them for their prayers.

6. Being asked and being an usher in my cousin Kelly’s wedding. I would do it all over again if I had to.

5. Holding Kelly’s daughter, Cortney, when she was a baby.

4. Going to SOUL (Survivors of Unspeakable Loss) Walk and meeting Randi Rose and Stacy Dorko and all the other people who were there.

3. Being thankful for everyone, who helped me get better after last Thanksgiving.

2. Sam Wilker, one of my good buddies in school, who called me up this past summer.

1. Going back to church for the first time in years.

Don’t forget:

• Upcoming events at the Ansonia American Legion: Fish fry from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and steak fry from 5 to 8 p.m. both Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.

• Raffle tickets for the Veteran’s Day bean supper at the Ansonia American Legion on Nov. 11 are still available.

• Any veteran in the area is welcome to participate in the Veteran’s Day Parade in Greenville on Nov. 11. Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 57 Commander Robert Foster said the participants will be leaving Greenville Public Library a little before 11 and march to the courthouse on South Broadway, stopping in front of the clock. Other features of the event will be a prayer, introductions, a 21-gun salute at 11:11 a.m., presentation of a wreath, and the playing of the National Anthem by the high school band. The combined color guard of the DAV, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion will also be in attendance.

Happy birthday:

• Oct. 19 to Melissa Brawley (50) and Jamieson Meade.

• Oct. 21 to Doug Amspaugh, Trudy Matthew, Emily Sturgill, Randy Christian, Sherry Mueller, Pam Phillippi, Tim Tyo, Teresa Erwin, Rachel Welbaum and Barbara Heindl.

• Oct. 22 to Tina Kiser Deaton, Amanda Gibboney, Jack Riegle, Devon Daniels, Helen Locke, Eddie Cline, Dillon McCowan, Ronnie Kremer,

• Oct. 23 to Gary Francis, Ashley McCleskey, Jay Kimmel and Joseph Riffell.

• Oct. 24 to Bree Hall, Rex Fields, Ron Cox, Bill Cornett, Gary Jenkinson, Marvin McCabe and Marty Davis.

• Oct. 25 to Kami Phlipot, Renea McCleskey, Jim Brewer, Vicki Rifenberg, Norman Christian, Jason Newbauer (40), Diana Keller (70), Doug Falknor, Danette Fitzerald, Stanley Cox, Lois Hittle, David Buxton, twins Rick and Dick Hunt, and Cuyler McCartney.

• Oct. 26 to Karen Price, Tracy Post, Bob Bennett (95), John Hathaway Jr., Katherine Obringer, Jennifer Cruze, Sue Leugers and Jeff Zumbrun.

• Oct. 27 to Rusty Maloy, Dianna Bang, Evelyn Loy, Ben Barnt (8), Dawson Roberts (17), Tammy Arnett, Tim Robertson, Stacey Spahr, Ann Mills and Ed Curry.

Happy anniversary to: Pastor Don and Judy Brode today; Ed and Vicki Ruhe on Oct. 21; Gene and Cheryl Clouse, Doug and Carla Cothran, Drew and Roxanne Meadows, Darwin and Carol Burk, Dean and Mary Hurd and Mike and Rose Stegall, all on Oct. 22; Dan and Tara George on Oct. 23; Sheila and Dan Lenker on Oct. 24; and Jeff and Candy Stump (35) on Oct. 25.

Don’t forget to pray for: Stacy Dorko, Mary Martin, Nina McDaniel, Rick Moody, John Clack, Rusty Wilson, Gloria Keller-Brinley, Lee Moody (our father), Linda Johnston, Ron Kreitzer, Pappy Harshman, Gerald Rhoades, Chris Young, Harold Rismiller, Rick Jones, Linda Johnston, Albert Duncan, Delores Duncan, Ansonia Police Chief Frank Shapiro, Randy Heck, John Klipstine, Greg Moody, Elsie Svajda, Dave Sherman, Sue Chitty, Phil Chilcoat, Christine Pipenger, Paul Barton, Terry Ungericht, Gracyn Blackburn, Jim Moody, Lowell Arnold, Joe and Wanda Bailey, Mel Grile, Robert Codling, Kohen Thwaits, Kenny Dunevant, J.C. and D’Arleen Waymire, Deanna Jones, William DeBord, Dave Starline, Bob Hiestand Jr., Kathy and Tom Hamilton, Joanne Sharp, Larry Bemis, Ivan Miller, Cindy Elson, Cary Van De Grift, Dina Dancer Morris, Teresa Mayo Hammons, Jim Crotcher, Tina Kiser Deaton, Alvera Schmitz, Jerrod Pratt, Vicky Henderson, Julia Frey, Tonia Thompson, Fred Monnin, Thelma Shade, Bob Coppock, Stephen “Brownie” Brown.

Also, Nate Epperson, Brad Pipenger, Faye Schlecty, Michelle Sparks Reed, Bill Beasley, Steve Cunningham, Kody Ketring, Bob and Sandy Finkbine, Kevin Dickey, Joe Martin, Tracy Bailey, Brenda Grimes, Margaret “Peg” Bundy, Kevin Hemmerich, Ray Dickey Jr., Penny Starns, Tim Heck, Vanna (Hannam) Abbott, Suzy Heck Schilling, Addie Henderson, Barb Morrow Zimmerman, Samantha Smith, Shannon Peters Hall, Todd Walls, Ron Kramer, Melissa “Missy” Helmer, Susie Gress of Nebraska, Dana Holzapfel, Kara Didier, Carla Welch, Bill Schuette and to all those others who suffer from the many debilitating diseases. And, God bless all of our military people serving and protecting this nation.

Jamie and I express our condolences to the families of: Rick Smith, Martha Rismiller, John Wehr, Mary Jean (Gasper) Martin, Debbie Edwards and Marty Cain.

Think about it: “The definition of unconditional love? Your mother.” – Seen on a Facebook post

By Linda Moody

