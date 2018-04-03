Give credit where it’s due

Editor:

So many times we shop locally but fail to give credit where it is due.. I recently bought a new Buick Regal from Hittle Buick GMC.. Jeff Hittle and his people are to be commended on the great personal service they give to those of us who visit their dealership. Matt Hinkle, Don Hittle and Joe Arnett certainly bring many years of personal experience. There service people like Nick are always there when you need them. I encourage you to pay these gentlemen a visit the next time you need a vehicle you won’t go away disappointed..

Sincerely,

Darryl D. Mehaffie

Greenville