Bradford girls basketball team loses to Lehman Catholic

SIDNEY – The Bradford girls basketball team lost 51-37 to Lehman Catholic on Saturday.

After Lehman took a 17-9 first quarter lead, Bradford reduced its deficit to 29-24 in the second quarter. Lehman increased its lead to 45-33 in the third quarter en route to the 51-37 victory.

Mandi Bates led Bradford with 17 points in the game. Also for the Lady Railroaders, Mackenzie Weldy scored 14 points, Chelsea Gill scored four, and Kelly Moor scored two.

Allie Hall led Lehman Catholic with 17 points in the game. Also for the Cavaliers, Alanna O’Leary scored 15 points, Kassie Lee scored six, Grace Monnin scored four, Carly Edwards scored four, Brogan McIver scored three, and Maddy McFarland scored two.

Bradford fell to 8-13 with the loss while Lehman improved to 11-10.